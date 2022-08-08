Jokowi orders BMKG to identify climate change risks





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo ordered the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) to identify risks climate change as well as its effects. According to Jokowi, the BMKG has a very strategic role in the fight against climate change, including monitoring, forecasting and early warning of extreme weather and climate conditions. “This is very useful for the formulation of prevention and mitigation strategies, which is why I have ordered the BMKG to identify climate risks and their impacts as a whole,” Jokowi said in a virtual meeting. national coordination of the BMKG on Monday (8/8/2022). Read also : BMKG weather forecast: Jabodetabek Sunny and cloudy all day He added that BMKG needs to identify and adapt to deal with climate change. These include building the capacity of human resources and equipment for weather and climate modeling that integrates information from satellite technology. “Strengthening the information and literacy services of the BMKG, especially in the areas of agriculture and fishing so that farmers and fishermen can anticipate the event” extreme weather conditions“said the former mayor of Solo. Read also : When does the rainy season start in Indonesia this year? This is the BMKG forecast He recalled that climate change, which is in a critical state, is a real challenge for all parties after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi added, based on data from the World Meteorological Organization, that climate change and its impacts in 2021 are getting worse. In fact, 2021 will be the year with the hottest temperature in the last 7 years. “Warning, this is a very serious problem, it requires global care, we must anticipate as soon as possible, as quickly as possible,” he said. Read also: Jokowi: Climate change is a real challenge for us Furthermore, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta pointed out that the impact of climate change is very broad and multi-sectoral, one of which has an effect on natural disasters and food security. Citing data from the World Food Agency, Jokowi said the more than 500 million small-scale farmers who produce more than 80% of the world’s food sources are the group most vulnerable to climate change. Jokowi said the World Health Organization also predicted that 13 million people would starve to death due to the blockage of global supply chains following the war between Russia and Ukraine. “We need tested and resilient policies and systems to ensure equitable and sustainable food security, as well as an early warning system for disasters,” he said. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

