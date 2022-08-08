Boris Johnson announces his resignation He is giving up the best job in the world

Home page Policy

Will: Katja Thorwarth, Nail Akkoyun

Divide

It gets lonely around Boris Johnson. More and more conservative leaders are resigning. Will the British Prime Minister follow?

Update for Friday, July 8, 8:00 a.m.: Boris Johnson wants to remain in office until the beginning of October. Apparently until a successor can be presented at the Conservative party conference. In the meantime, however, he is being discussed whether his party will allow Johnson to remain prime minister. Critics in London speculate Boris Johnson wants to be able to celebrate his delayed wedding party at the Prime Minister’s country estate in Checkers. The still Prime Minister has already sent out the invitations.

According to the media, Boris Johnson is on the verge of resigning. Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa

United Kingdom: Boris Johnson announces his resignation He gives up the best job in the world

+++ 2:45 p.m.: Following unprecedented pressure from his Conservative Party, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as party leader but remains prime minister for now. He will continue until his party chooses a successor, Johnson said in London on Thursday. He himself was elected by his Conservatives almost three years ago. However, many party friends demanded that the 58-year-old resign immediately as head of government. The opposition is calling for new elections.

Outside his office at 10 Downing Street, Johnson addressed the British people with his usual self-confidence: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.” As he approached a lectern, boos could be heard from outside Downing Street as staff applauded.

Johnson showed no remorse. Instead, in his six-minute statement, he criticized his party’s demands for his resignation as “eccentric”. “It is now clearly the will of the Conservative caucus that there is a new party leader and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said. He had agreed that the process of selecting a new party leader should now begin.

+++ 1 p.m.: After the imminent departure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Moscow is hoping for more professionals in the British government in the future. We hope that one day more professional people will come to power in Britain, capable of making decisions through dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday in Moscow. For now, however, there is little hope.

Crisis in Britain: Boris Johnson remains stubborn, another minister resigns

Update for Thursday, July 7, 4:40 a.m.: Despite massive calls for his resignation from his own party and government, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson still appears unwilling to step down. The Prime Minister is in an optimistic mood and will continue to fight, Johnson’s parliamentary aide James Duddridge told Sky News on Wednesday evening.

In the last general election, Johnson received the mandate of 14 million voters and had so much to do for the country. A number of cabinet members had previously suggested the prime minister resign from office. Several ministers also resigned from their posts and dozens of Tory MPs resigned from their government and caucus offices in protest against Johnson.

Britain: Party friends stab Boris Johnson in the back

+++ 4:45 p.m.: Boris Johnson is losing his magic. Party friends openly stab the prime minister in the back in parliament. The head of government must be questioned by several conservative colleagues on the date on which he will finally leave office. Goodbye, Boris!, cheered the opposition benches as the 58-year-old left the House of Commons.

While Johnson was still fielding questions from MPs, five secretaries of state resigned in one fell swoop that afternoon. So far 28 officials from Johnson’s party have resigned over the Prime Minister’s behavior Sky News reported. Those who don’t step down know they will lose their jobs under a new prime minister, political scientist Mark Garnett told the German Press Agency.

Johnson, meanwhile, is staunchly combative. Shit, Johnson reportedly responded internally when asked about his resignation, reported the Time. Garnett predicted: His party will have to drag him out of Downing Street. Nevertheless, some are already discussed successor.

Resignations plunge Johnson into serious crisis: Prime Minister on brink of collapse

Update for Wednesday, July 06, 2022, 07:00: The resignation of two key ministers has plunged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson into what is perhaps the biggest crisis of his tenure. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday night to protest Johnson’s leadership. They drew the consequences of a series of scandals within the government and the conservative conservative party. The opposition immediately called for new elections.

It is clear that this government is falling apart, said Labor leader Keir Starmer. The Conservative Party is corrupt and just changing a man won’t help. It’s time for Boris to go, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, one of Johnson’s toughest critics, told Sky News. He can delay this for a few hours if he wishes. But I and a large part of the party are now determined that he is gone before the summer holidays: the sooner the better.

After the resignation of two ministers: is Boris Johnson’s government now in the process of rocking?

Update for Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.: After the resignation of two ministers, a close confidant of Boris Johnson addresses the BBC that it will all be over by this time tomorrow. No prime minister can survive the resignation of two senior ministers like this, the person is said to have said.

Labor leader Keir Starmer also spoke: It is clear that this government is collapsing now, the 59-year-old said in a statement. Starmer told Wekter that the resigning cabinet members were complicit in disgracing the prime minister’s office.

A statement read: After all the mess, scandals and failures […]. Conservative cabinet ministers have known who this Prime Minister is all along. […] You were his cheerleaders throughout this sad story.

Bang in the British Parliament: two ministers resign because of Boris Johnson

First message: London Two ministers have resigned in the UK following the sexual harassment scandal by a senior Conservative Party official. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid announced their withdrawals on Tuesday evening (July 5), harshly criticizing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (nak/ktho with dpa/AFP)