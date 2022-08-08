Jokowi orders BMKG to fully identify climate change risks





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi ordered the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) to thoroughly identify climate risks and their impacts. The order was given amid the climate change challenge which Jokowi said was in critical condition “What adaptations can we make, increase human resource capacity and modeling tools weather and climate which combines information from satellite technology,” Jokowi said at the BMKG (Rakornas) national coordination meeting on Monday, August 8, 2022. In addition, Jokowi asked the BMKG to strengthen information and literacy services, especially in the field of agriculture and fisheries. So that farmers and fishermen can anticipate the occurrence of extreme weather conditions. “Expand the reach of the Climate Field School Forum and Fisherman Weather Field School so they can have a meaningful impact,” Jokowi said. Jokowi cited data from the World Meteorological Organization that said indicators of climate change and its impacts in 2021 were getting worse. Where the last 7 years, he said, have been 7 years with the hottest temperatures. “This condition is a real challenge for us. The fight against climate change has become a priority issue and a global challenge after the disappearance of Covid-19,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the impact of climate change was very broad and multisectoral. One of them is related to natural disasters and food security. The FAO, which states that more than 500 million small-scale farmers who produce more than 80 percent of the world’s food sources are the group most vulnerable to climate change. In addition, Jokowi said, the WHO also predicts that there will be 13 million hungry people due to the blockage of the global supply chain due to the war in Ukraine. “Warning, this is a very serious problem, it requires global care, we must anticipate as soon as possible, as quickly as possible,” he said. For this reason, Jokowi said Indonesia needs to have a proven and strong policy and system to ensure that food safety evenly and continuously. “BMKG has a very strategic role in making this happen, especially when it comes to forecast monitoring and early warnings of extreme weather and climate,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1620407/jokowi-perintahkan-bmkg-identifikasi-menyeluruh-risiko-perubahan-iklim The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos