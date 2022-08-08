Donald Trump to Hold Fundraiser for Michigan Secretary of State Candidate Karamo | Nation





LANSING, Michigan. Former President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo on August 16 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The event is a sign of Trump’s focus on key races in the battleground state and campaigning for positions that oversee elections.

The ex-president criticized Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s handling of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes, or 3 percentage points.

While Trump and his supporters have maintained unproven claims that the fraud cost him the election, a series of court rulings, more than 200 audits and an investigation by the GOP-controlled Senate Oversight Committee have confirmed the result.

Trump will deliver a speech at the fundraiser for Karamo, according to an invitation document obtained by The Detroit News. Money raised from the event will go to Karamo’s campaign account and a political action committee (PAC) called the “Karamo SOS Fund,” the document said.

This PAC was created in May, according to campaign finance records.

For $25,000 donated or raised, donors can get a photo with Trump and Karamo, according to the invitation document. For $1,000 they can attend the reception featuring the former president.

Karamo’s campaign confirmed on Sunday that Trump was hosting a fundraiser for the candidate on August 16.

Trump endorsed Karamo, an instructor at an Oak Park community college, on September 7.

“Kristina will fight for you like no other, and of equal importance, she will fight for justice,” Trump said in a statement at the time. “Good luck Kristina, and while you’re at it, check out the fake election results that took place in the city of Detroit.”

Karamo gained national attention after raising concerns about what she said she saw working as a poll candidate in Detroit in November. She testified before the state Senate Oversight Committee on Dec. 1 and signed a brief that attempted to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to certify election results.

Benson, a former dean of Wayne State University Law School, won her first term as secretary of state by 9 percentage points over Republican Mary Treder Lang in 2018.

Trump attended a similar fundraiser for Republican Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., in March.

