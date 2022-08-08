Turkish banks adopt Russian payment system despite sanctions





Five of Turkey’s banks have adopted Russia’s Mir payment system, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Western officials fear it could be used to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

Turkey condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but did not impose sanctions against Russia. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Five of Turkey’s banks have started using Russia’s Mir payment system, raising concerns that it could be used to circumvent sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine. As MasterCard and Visa have ceased operations in Russia, Mir card payments will allow Russian tourists to pay for their purchases in Turkey. There are “very serious developments” regarding the adoption of the system that will allow Russians in Turkey to pay for their purchases, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the resort town of Sochi, according to the Turkey. Anadolu Agency Saturday. Turkey has also agreed to pay for some Russian natural gas in rubles, Erdogan said. The Turkish leader’s meeting with Putin on Friday came three weeks after they met in Iran. The deepening of relations between the two countries worries Western officials, some of whom are considering punitive actions for Turkey, such as asking companies to cut funding for Turkish companies, the FinancialTimes reported. There have been no official discussions of such moves for Turkey so far, the outlet added. Ankara condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but did not sanction Russia or close its airspace in the country, which is one of Turkey’s main trading partners. And Turkey needs all the economic support it can get. Turkey’s economy grew 11% in 2021 from a year ago, but is plagued by runaway inflation that has hit almost 80% in July. The Turkish lira has also lost half its value against the US dollar this year. The country’s central bank dipped into its foreign currency to support the currency, but reserves got a $3 billion boost last week after the Russian nuclear enterprise Rosatom transferred money to a Turkish subsidiary for a construction project, Bloomberg reported. In June, Wally Adeyemo, U.S. Undersecretary of the Treasury met with Turkish officials and bankers, warning them not to be used as a conduit for Russian money. Turkey is the top destination for Russian tourists, with 7 million of them in 2019, by Nikki.

