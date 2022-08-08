Taunting America’s Paper Tiger, China Risks Provoking Backlash Against Taiwan | George Yin and S Philip Hsu

Jhe historic visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan on Wednesday certainly sparked a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted a series of drills around the island that amounts to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. Additionally, Beijing announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting products ranging from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; he also said eight countermeasures in response to Pelosis’ visit, which included the cancellation of dialogues between leaders of the Chinese and American military theaters and the suspension of joint Sino-American talks on climate change.

The tension in the Taiwan Strait has the world on edge. G7 foreign ministers last week appeal to China resolve disputes across the strait by peaceful means. However, Pelosi has also been the subject of much criticism. For example, in the New York TimesThomas Friedman characterized his visit as totally reckless, dangerous and irresponsible. For such critics, it couldn’t have come at a worse time: August 1 is PLA Day, a public holiday celebrating the founding of the Chinese military.

Additionally, the visit came just before the Beidaihe Conference, a secret gathering of Chinese Communist Party elites where major policy decisions are made and the 20th CPC Congress, where President Xi Jinping is widely believed to be pursuing a third unprecedented mandate. The timing therefore made the visit to Pelosis very provocative. Xi could ill afford to lose face to the Americans at this critical moment.

One implication of these criticisms is that the current tension could dissipate after a few months. Once Beijing felt it had reprimanded Pelosi and punished Taipei enough, the tension could ease.

Focusing on Pelosis’s visit distracts us from the deeper issues plaguing US-China relations

We are not so optimistic. Pelosis’ visit was just a trigger. The crisis reflects deeper problems in China-US relations. If they are not resolved, we expect more instability in the Taiwan Strait and the evolution of great power competition into great power conflict.

In recent years, policymakers, opinion leaders and members of the public in China have increasingly compared America to a paper tiger. On the one hand, the United States is seen as pernicious. Jealously guarding its own hegemony, it does not and cannot accept China’s rise, they say; Since the Trump administration, Washington has begun to systematically oust the one-China principle with the intention of using Taiwan as a pawn to contain China. On the other hand, Washington is believed to lack resolve and capability.

Although the United States is malicious, it is also weak, the line continues. While China’s 1.4 billion citizens are united in their pursuit of the Chinese dream, America is plagued by internal contradictions ranging from partisan polarization to racial tension. If the United States has not sent troops to Ukraine, surely they lack the courage to defend Taiwan? Notably, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying mocked America as a paper tiger on Twitter just days before Pelosi traveled to Taiwan.

This paper tiger line significantly complicates efforts to maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait. If Pelosi had decided to cancel his trip to Taiwan after the Beijing protest, China would likely have launched a propaganda campaign ridiculing Washington’s claim that his engagement in Taiwan was rock solid. However, whenever the United States tries to signal its resolve and capabilities, Beijing is likely to interpret this as evidence of hostility.

Washington is caught between Scylla and Charybdis. If the United States tries to reassure China, it may look like appeasement. If he signals his intention to defend the liberal international order in the Indo-Pacific, it could trigger an uncontrollable security dilemma.

In the context of this dynamic, can we be sure that Beijing would not have raised tensions later even if Pelosi had not visited Taiwan? How would Beijing react if the United States sold Taiwan offensive weapons systems comparable to those recently supplied to Ukraine? We could debate how provocative Pelosis’s visit was in relation to arms sales (some may perceive the former as a more overt challenge to Chinese sovereignty). But this very discussion draws attention to the underlying dynamic that makes US actions provocative for China.

As Beijing’s view on Washington shifts from contempt to anger, Washington must focus on de-escalation

Focusing on Pelosis’s visit distracts us from the deeper issues plaguing US-China relations. Beijing needs to recognize how destabilizing and counterproductive the paper tiger analogy is. This complicates any attempt to build guardrails that would prevent US-China competition from becoming a US-China confrontation.

Beijing must stop suggesting that the United States lacks the will to protect the liberal international order in the Indo-Pacific. To mock the Americas resolution is not only dismissive and insulting, but also counterproductive. Even if the US lacks resolve, taunting it only serves to stoke anti-China sentiments and force Washington to toughen its stance.

As Beijing’s view of Washington shifts from contempt to anger, Washington must focus on de-escalation. On Thursday, the Biden administration delayed a long-planned intercontinental ballistic missile test to ease tensions with China. It was true. But the United States must not stop expressing its support for Taiwan. On the contrary, it should take steps to signal its commitment to Taiwan by deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, which would be less likely to provoke Beijing. In short, dealing with China requires a firm but gentle approach.