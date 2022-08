Boris Johnson is putting a lavish London home on the market for 1.6m

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put his London townhouse on the market for 1.6 million and is expected to make a profit of 400,000 on the sale.

Johnson and his wife Carrie bought the four-bed terraced property in July 2019 at the same time he received the keys to Number 10.

The couple bought the plush house for 1.2m, and now just over three years later are looking to resell it and make a profit while they’re at it. READ MORE: Tory attempts to bully Scotland won’t save the Union, says former UK adviser Philip Rycroft The Sunday Mirror reports that the Johnsons had planned to let the three-storey property for a staggering £4,000 a month but never did after moving to Downing Street. The house in Camberwell, south London, has 2100 square feet of living space and a 100 foot rear garden. It comprises four double bedrooms, original features, a double reception room and three bathrooms. Estate agents Davis and Gibbs said: The property is finished to an excellent standard throughout. It retains many features including shutters, wooden floors and low end cast iron radiators.” The Johnsons will officially leave Downing St next month It is close to Myatt’s Field Park, a community-run Victorian park that estate agents describe as a “hidden London gem loved by families looking for a quiet life. It comes amid a property price boom after the Bank of England announced last week that interest rates would rise by 0.5%. It’s unclear where the Johnsons will live after leaving Downing Street in September, but they do own a property in Thame, Oxfordshire. READ MORE:Rishi Sunak plots to ban degrees that ‘don’t increase students’ earning potential’ Downing Street has not commented on the sale. We’ve already told how Johnson described parts of the Downing Street flat as a ‘small tip’ as he applied for planning permission for flat number 10 to be refurbished. The incumbent prime minister has come under fire for the £200,000 overhaul of the official residence paid for by a Tory donor, and evidence suggests he lied about funding the refurbishment.

