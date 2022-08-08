The January 6 hearings were spectacular on television, but will they have consequences for Trump?





There have now been nine televised hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The primary purpose of these hearings has been to publicly present evidence of former President Donald Trump’s guilt in the Jan. 6 riot.

The mostly Democratic congressional committee, assisted by two of Trump’s fiercest Republican opponents, turned the hearings into a compellingly produced television spectacle. Ratings averaged 13.1 million viewers across multiple networks, which is slightly higher than the average viewership for the 2021 Major League Baseball World Series.

Polls suggest that this audience, like the committee itself, is overwhelmingly Democratic. They may have already been convinced of Trump’s responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot, but 64% of Democrats say they learned new information about the attacks during the hearings.

Some of the evidence presented at the hearings has been spectacular. Multiple video depositions from Trump allies and even family members showed how they tried to convince him the election was lost. That didn’t stop him from pressuring officials to overturn the election results and trying to enact a bizarre and illegal plan to block the vote count.

When Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s demands to stop certification of the vote, rioters stormed the Capitol chanting Hang Mike Pence. They apparently believed that Trump was saying that day that Pence had the power to throw out electoral college votes but lacked the courage to do so.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that when Trump heard the Hang Mike Pence chant, he told his aides the vice president deserved it. Pences Secret Service personnel were so concerned about the mob incursion that some of them made farewell calls to family members.

For more than three hours, Trump watched the riot unfold on Fox News without doing anything to stop it. Trump made a video the next day condemning the violence, but declined to say the election was over.

Read more: The United States was founded on allegiance to laws, not rulers. Rioters on January 6 turned the tables

Is there enough evidence to indict Trump?

Many Democrats say the evidence against Trump is now so overwhelming that the Justice Department should charge him with obstruction of justice and official process, criminal fraud in the United States and possibly seditious conspiracy.

Donald Trump watched the Jan. 6 Capitol riot unfold on television, refusing to do anything to stop it. AAP/AP/JT//STAR MAX/IPx

Although there are reports that the Justice Department is investigating Trump and that Trump’s lawyers are preparing defenses against criminal charges, it is far from certain that he will be charged. Besides the difficulty of proving the case to a jury, Attorney General Merrick Garland may fear that prosecuting the de facto leader of the Republican Party will politicize the Justice Department in the same way that Trump himself often did during his presidency.

But even if Trump once again escapes the legal consequences of his actions, he may still face political consequences. More independent voters than ever hold him responsible for the Jan. 6 riot. And members of Trump’s own party are assessing its viability.

Republicans in Congress have mostly boycotted the January 6 hearings and tried to question their legitimacy. The majority of Republican voters remain convinced that Trump did nothing wrong on Jan. 6. This is reinforced by a widely held belief that the Democrats stole the 2020 election, which would mean that the January 6 rioters were not insurgents but patriots trying to protect their country.

But there are signs of a continued focus on the 2020 election and its aftermath is hurting Trump with Republicans. Two recent polls have suggested that about a third of Republicans do not want Trump to run again in 2024. These are significant increases from previous polls.

A New York Times/Siena College poll of Republicans in July found only 49% would support Trump if the presidential primary were held now. He is still far ahead of his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is at 25%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be a more attractive right-wing Republican candidate than Trump in 2024. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP/AAP

But Trump no longer holds the large majorities he had in those polls. DeSantis is increasingly emerging as a viable right-wing alternative to Trump, and two July polls showed him ahead of Trump in their shared home state of Florida.

Politically, Trump may be a depleted force

Trump hasn’t faded away since leaving office. His standing with Republicans has actually risen throughout 2021, leading many to fear he won’t pay any penalties for his attempts to undermine democracy. In 2021, Trump loyalists seized hundreds of offices in state Republican organizations, creating the appearance of an iron fist on the party.

But there have been signs in 2022 that the grip isn’t as strong as it looked. While many Republican candidates have sought Trump’s endorsement by declaring he won the 2020 election, Trump-backed candidates have had mixed fortunes in the Republican primaries.

Democrats have been so confident in the ineligibility of some of these candidates that they have actively backed them against stronger moderate Republicans.

Before the start of the January 6 hearings, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both won massive Republican primary victories, despite continued anger from Trump for refusing to overturn the election result. of 2020 in their state.

Significantly, Trump also appears to be losing some of his most valued media supporters following the January 6 hearings. The New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, both editorialized against Trump after the latest television hearing. The Post declared him unfit to be this country’s chief executive again, and the Journal praised Mike Pence, a likely 2024 rival.

Even Fox News, once a big Trump enabler, has turned its back on the former president. Mary Altaffer/AP/AAP

In late July, Murdochs Fox News opted to air a live speech by Pence rather than a highly anticipated speech by Trump, continuing a recent trend of ignoring Trump and giving airtime to competitors.

As much as Republicans derided the January 6 hearings, they serve as a reminder that nothing can unite and mobilize Democrats like Trump. Democrats and many others hated him as president; his attempts to cancel the 2020 election mean there is no chance they will develop nostalgia or even indifference towards him.

Read more: Can Fox News survive without Trump in the White House?

Joe Bidens’ approval ratings are currently so low that even a slew of Democrats are saying he shouldn’t run again in 2024 either.

But they would still vote against Trump, as would a small but important group of Americans who typically vote Republican because they see him as a threat to democracy itself. That may be a factor in the electoral calculations of many Republicans who continue to like Trump but would prefer a different candidate.

Trump is not helping his own cause by insisting that Republicans should still fight to overturn the 2020 election result. As recently as July, Trump contacted the Speaker of the State Assembly of Wisconsin, asking him to resume 2020 state election votes after a court ruling restricting mail-in ballots.

In Trump’s mind, this should be a central issue for Republicans, and it’s the main topic of most of his speeches. Trump made his endorsements conditional on it.

In March of this year, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, a staunch ally who had spoken alongside Trump at the Jan. 6 rally, told Republicans they should move on from 2020 and look to the 2022 and 2024 elections. Trump responded by accusing Brooks of waking up and rescinding his endorsement. Brooks then lost his main race.

Trump would still be the overwhelming frontrunner if the Republican primaries were held tomorrow. And he can announce his candidacy much earlier than anyone else, in the belief that it will help protect him from prosecution for his role in the January 6 riots. But the Jan. 6 hearings and lingering Republican unease about Trump’s endless 2020 stimulus raised the odds that he’ll face a truly competitive primary race in 2024. His opponents wouldn’t be Trump pariahs, but Trump supporters who believe they can carry his agenda further than he can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/the-january-6-hearings-have-been-spectacular-tv-but-will-they-have-any-consequences-for-trump-187766 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos