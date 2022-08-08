Who is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh? PM Modis Rakhi sister from Pakistan





New Delhi: A Pakistani-born woman, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who is making headlines for sending rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sunday (August 7). Prime Minister Modi received Qamar Mohsin Shaikh’s rakhi, along with a letter in which she wished him all the best for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also wished him good health. In the letter, she had also mentioned that she would meet PM Modi this time, and she had made all the preparations. One of the best things about this Rakhi is that she made it herself using Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design. She also said she had no doubt that Prime Minister Modi would be elected Prime Minister of India again. Who is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh? Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, is the same woman from Pakistan who came to India after her marriage. Since then she has lived in India. She said she considers PM Modi as her brother and that’s why she sends him rakhi letters every year. She also said that she has been trying to tie rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist every year for Raksha Bandhan for 25-30 years. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said the bond between them is similar to that of any sibling. Going back to memory, she first celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Narendra Modi when he was an RSS worker and has sent Rakhi and letter to him on occasion ever since. I know him since he was an RSS worker and I tied him #rakhi for 24 years. There was no difference in his behavior. It’s just that he’s busy so we have less time, other than that everything else is the same: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Prime Minister Modi’s sister Rakhi pic.twitter.com/cDfeNQML8H ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018 This time I thought he (PM) must be busy, but 2 days ago he called, I was very happy to know; began to prepare: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh pic.twitter.com/tNi8xARHMa ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2017 Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated every year across India to mark the bond between a brother and a sister. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11, 2022, while some will celebrate it on August 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/world/who-is-qamar-mohsin-shaikh-pm-modis-rakhi-sister-from-pakistan/5157024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos