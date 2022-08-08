Connect with us

Russian-Turkish talks spark concern in Western capitals amid NATO war on Russia

1 min ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Sochi, a Black Sea resort, on Friday. The summit, just 17 days after a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in July, was closely watched by NATO powers, which are waging war on Russia in Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The meeting lasted more than four hours and focused on the war in Ukraine, difficulties with grain exports from Ukraine and Russia, deepening economic, energy and tourism ties between Russia and Turkey, and the ongoing wars in Syria and Libya.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, which was not followed by a press conference, Putin highlighted the growing trade between Turkey and Russia, despite US-EU economic and financial sanctions targeting Russia. He said that last year our trade grew by 57% and it doubled in the first months of this year from January to May.

Putin also highlighted the continued deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via Turkey: TurkStream, whose construction we completed some time ago, is now one of the most important routes for supplying Europe with Russian gas. TurkStream, unlike all other directions of our hydrocarbon supplies to Europe, works well, smoothly and without failures.

He thanked Erdoan for the grain corridor agreement reached in Istanbul at the end of July. The problem of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea ports was solved thanks to your personal involvement and the mediation of the UN secretariats, he said.

The first grain ship under the deal left Odessa last week and, after being checked in Istanbul, sailed to Lebanon. Three ships loaded with around 60,000 tonnes of grain bound for Ireland and Britain are reportedly preparing to leave Ukrainian ports.

Erdoan said: We will open a new page in our bilateral relations. This concerns energy, and in particular the grain corridor via the Black Sea where we have taken measures. From Turkey’s point of view, I would like to emphasize that Russia plays a special role on the world stage.

Aware of NATO allies’ concern over Russian-Turkish relations and the possibility of sanctions being circumvented, Erdoan said: “Today the world has all eyes on Sochi: what will they do in Sochi, what are they going to discuss in Sochi, what are they going to discuss? Perhaps the world is watching our meeting in Sochi closely. And, perhaps the best answers to these questions will be given after our meeting.

Supplying kyiv with Bayraktar drones, Ankara condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, it has not participated in Western sanctions and has tried to negotiate a ceasefire since the start of the war in Ukraine, as it also has close economic and military ties with Moscow. This is unacceptable for the United States and the other imperialist powers in NATO, which seek to prolong the war, have imposed regime change in the Kremlin and subjected Russia to their dictates.

Erdoan said, I reminded Putin that we could have his meeting with Zelensky in Istanbul. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu also wrote on Twitter that Ankara hopes the grain deals will serve as a basis for securing a ceasefire and stable peace in Ukraine.

