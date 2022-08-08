Russian-Turkish talks spark concern in Western capitals amid NATO war on Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Sochi, a Black Sea resort, on Friday. The summit, just 17 days after a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in July, was closely watched by NATO powers, which are waging war on Russia in Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The meeting lasted more than four hours and focused on the war in Ukraine, difficulties with grain exports from Ukraine and Russia, deepening economic, energy and tourism ties between Russia and Turkey, and the ongoing wars in Syria and Libya.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, which was not followed by a press conference, Putin highlighted the growing trade between Turkey and Russia, despite US-EU economic and financial sanctions targeting Russia. He said that last year our trade grew by 57% and it doubled in the first months of this year from January to May.

Putin also highlighted the continued deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via Turkey: TurkStream, whose construction we completed some time ago, is now one of the most important routes for supplying Europe with Russian gas. TurkStream, unlike all other directions of our hydrocarbon supplies to Europe, works well, smoothly and without failures.

He thanked Erdoan for the grain corridor agreement reached in Istanbul at the end of July. The problem of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea ports was solved thanks to your personal involvement and the mediation of the UN secretariats, he said.

The first grain ship under the deal left Odessa last week and, after being checked in Istanbul, sailed to Lebanon. Three ships loaded with around 60,000 tonnes of grain bound for Ireland and Britain are reportedly preparing to leave Ukrainian ports.

Erdoan said: We will open a new page in our bilateral relations. This concerns energy, and in particular the grain corridor via the Black Sea where we have taken measures. From Turkey’s point of view, I would like to emphasize that Russia plays a special role on the world stage.

Aware of NATO allies’ concern over Russian-Turkish relations and the possibility of sanctions being circumvented, Erdoan said: “Today the world has all eyes on Sochi: what will they do in Sochi, what are they going to discuss in Sochi, what are they going to discuss? Perhaps the world is watching our meeting in Sochi closely. And, perhaps the best answers to these questions will be given after our meeting.

Supplying kyiv with Bayraktar drones, Ankara condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, it has not participated in Western sanctions and has tried to negotiate a ceasefire since the start of the war in Ukraine, as it also has close economic and military ties with Moscow. This is unacceptable for the United States and the other imperialist powers in NATO, which seek to prolong the war, have imposed regime change in the Kremlin and subjected Russia to their dictates.

Erdoan said, I reminded Putin that we could have his meeting with Zelensky in Istanbul. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu also wrote on Twitter that Ankara hopes the grain deals will serve as a basis for securing a ceasefire and stable peace in Ukraine.

However, the joint press release issued after the meeting made no mention of these issues; nor did he mention Ankara’s potential aggression against US-backed Kurdish nationalist forces in Syria.

He announced that they had agreed to strengthen collaboration on long-standing issues on the agenda of the two countries, concerning sectors such as transport, trade, agriculture, industry, finance , tourism and construction. The joint statement also called for the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unhindered export of Russian stocks of grain, fertilizers and raw materials needed for its production.

Although Turkey illegally maintains troops on Syrian soil, Russian and Turkish leaders pledged to preserve Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, and to act in coordination and solidarity in the fight against all organizations terrorists.

Since May, Erdoan has been threatening a new military operation against the Kurdish nationalist People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, to create a zone 30 kilometers deep into which Ankara could resettle around 1 million Syrian refugees. However, the joint statement said Russia, one of the Damascus regime’s main backers along with Iran, still opposes the plan. Moreover, Moscow, unlike Ankara, does not consider the YPG to be a terrorist organization and maintains important relations with it.

After Erdogan’s threats of invasion, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is the backbone, called for support not only from the international community, i.e. Washington and other imperialist powers , but also Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

According to recent reports, the Syrian army is strengthening its forces in YPG-held territory against Turkey. Kommersant reported, the Syrian army conducted large-scale exercises with the participation of the Russian army. In addition, rumors are circulating on social networks that for the first time SDF fighters have joined the Syrian army. Officially, this information is not confirmed by either the Russian side or the Syrian side, but it was picked up by highly respected Arab media, including Al-Jazeera TV channel and Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

One of the most important consequences of the summit was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak after talks between the two leaders. He said, Gas supplies to the Republic of Turkey were discussed, which are supplied in a rather huge volume of 26 billion cubic meters per year. The presidents agreed during the talks that we will start partial gas deliveries and payment in rubles.

Supplies will be partly paid for in Russian rubles at the first stage. This is indeed the new stage, new opportunities, including for the development of our monetary and financial relations, Novak added.

After the meeting, Erdogan said efforts were being made to allow Russian tourists to use the Russian MIR card for shopping and accommodation in Turkey, a move aimed at avoiding Western financial sanctions.

Although Turkey lifted its veto on Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership after various negotiations, the recent Erdoan-Putin meeting and potential deals easing Western sanctions have raised serious concerns within the American and European political and media establishment.

Friday, the Washington Post wrote, Concerns are growing both in the West and in Ukraine that Moscow is seeking Erdogan’s help to circumvent restrictions on its banking, energy and industrial sectors, which bite deeper into its economy.

The Job claimed, A Russian proposal intercepted before the meeting and shared with the Washington Post by Ukrainian intelligence called for Erdoan to allow Russia to buy stakes in Turkish refineries, terminals and oil reservoirs, a move that economists say , could help conceal the origin of its exports after the European Union oil embargo comes into full force next year.

According to the report, Russia has also demanded that several Turkish state-owned banks allow correspondent accounts for Russia’s largest banks, which economists and sanctions experts say would be a clear violation of Western sanctions and that Russian industrial producers be allowed to operate from free economic zones in Turkey. .

The Job acknowledged, There was no indication after the talks that Turkey had agreed to such arrangements, but threatened that it would leave Turkey’s own banks and companies at risk of secondary sanctions [cutting] their access to Western markets.

Alarm is mounting in Western capitals over the Turkeys’ deepening ties with Russia, the FinancialTimes (FT) wrote, citing six Western officials concerned about Friday’s pledge by Turkish and Russian leaders to expand cooperation on trade and energy after a four-hour meeting in Sochi.

He cited a concern from EU officials that Turkey is increasingly a hub for trade with Russia. Another senior Western official suggested countries could call on their businesses and banks to pull out of Turkey. The official added that he would not rule out any negative action [if] Turkey is getting too close to Russia.

The anger of major NATO powers over Ankara’s deepening ties with Moscow had previously led them to back a failed military coup attempt in 2016 to topple Erdoan.

On Thursday, Turkey’s main financial daily, Day, reported: Cargoes from different countries of the world are unloaded at various ports in Turkey after an embargo check, and the goods are transferred to ships bound for Russia through a re-export process. He quoted Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikovs as saying that the total volume of products imported into Russia from Turkey was approaching $4 billion.