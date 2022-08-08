Imran Khan will be held accountable for his threats against doomed institutions, says PML-N chief





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari said on Sunday that former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his accomplices should surrender before the law of the land because their threats against the institutions were doomed to fail, Radio Pakistan reported.

Referring to the ongoing investigation into the PTI foreign funding affair, the senior PML-N official accused Imran Khan of embezzling donation funds and said he should be held accountable.

“Imran also deceived Pakistanis overseas as he was caught in the act of using donation money to create chaos and anarchy in the country,” she added.

“He must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted US aid, including 34 vehicle keys donated by the US Ambassador to Pakistan the other day,” Bukhari added.

Speaking to the media, the PML-N leader said that despite foreign efforts, Imran Khan had failed to bring evidence against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

She urged the government to take immediate action as Pakistan’s political parties were not prepared to tolerate Imran Khan, who devoured money received from banned sources and used the money to destabilize the country and sabotage the economic corridor project. Chinese-Pakistani (CPEC), a local media report said.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also accused Imran Khan of destroying the country’s economy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in exchange for foreign funds.

Blaming Imran Khan for the country’s faltering economy, Marriyum claimed he had made a wrong decision in approving the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as chief election commissioner, and said Khan had made young people jobless and was responsible for the current crises that were created to fulfill commitments made with foreign donors.

The minister said Imran Khan had misled the nation by constantly telling lies about a matter which had been investigated by the ECP for eight years and remarked that the funds had also been received in personal accounts of other PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Saifullah. Niazi and others.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday summoned 10 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Mian Mahmood- ur-Rashid, former MPA Seema Zia and others to answer questions during the investigation.

The polling firm also identified four employees of the PTI secretariat, whose personal and salary accounts were used to receive foreign funding. The agency said funds had been received in the bank accounts of Muhammad Arshad, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Rafique and Nauman Afzal.

The foreign funding case has been ongoing since November 14, 2014 and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who alleged that there were financial irregularities in PTI funding from Pakistan and from abroad.

On January 4 this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Oversight Committee submitted its report on the PTI foreign funding case after 95 hearings.

The ECP committee was formed in March 2018.

(YEARS)

Also read: Israeli strikes against Islamic Jihad and counter-strikes continue, but Hamas will decide whether they escalate into war

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catchnews.com/world/imran-khan-to-be-held-accountable-his-threats-to-institutions-doomed-to-fail-says-pml-n-leader-237585.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos