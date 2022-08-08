Jokowi orders BMKG to identify climate risks and their impacts

ERA.id – President Joko Widodo has given a special order to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to deal with the issue of climate change. He asked the BMKG to identify the risks of climate change and its impact on the Indonesian people.

This was conveyed by Jokowi during a speech at the BMKG 2022 National Coordination Meeting on “BMKG’s Information Role in Supporting National Food Security and Sovereignty” on Monday (8 /8/2022).

“I have ordered BMKG to thoroughly identify climate risks and their impacts,” Jokowi was quoted by YouTube channel BMKG Info as saying.

Jokowi explained that the BMKG needs to identify and adapt, including preparing adaptations, improving the quality of human resources and equipment for weather and climate modeling.

As well as strengthening the information and literacy services of the BMKG. Especially in agricultural and fishing areas which are most affected by extreme weather events.

“Expand the reach of the Climate Field School Forum and Fisherman Weather Field School so they can have a meaningful impact,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi stressed that all parties must be careful in managing the impacts of climate change. Therefore, there must be comprehensive treatment and anticipation as soon as possible.

“The impact of climate change is very serious. We need a proven and robust policy and system to ensure equitable and sustainable food security and an early warning system in case of disasters”, said Jokowi said.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta believes that BMKG has an important and strategic role in creating a system capable of anticipating climate change.

“BMKG has a very strategic role to make this happen, especially with regard to forecast monitoring and early warnings of extreme weather and climate conditions. This is very useful in formulating prevention and mitigation strategies”, a- he concluded.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a95836f3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=23&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a95836f3" border="0" alt=""/></a>

Tag: jokowi joko widodo bmkg