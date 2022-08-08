Politics
Boris is Americans’ most popular choice to replace Joe Biden in new poll | Politics | New
Boris Johnson’s reputation in America evoked by Basham
According to an exclusive poll by the Washington DC-based Democracy Institute, nearly a third (31%) name Mr Johnson as the foreign leader they would most like to see in the White House, while job approval Joe Biden is at an all-time low with nearly six in 10 (58 percent) thinking he is doing a poor job. Mr Johnson is 13 points ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron in second place with 18% as the second-best choice of foreign leader for the presidency.
The revelation from the US Democracy Institute/Express.co.uk tracking poll comes despite Tory MPs forcing Mr Johnson out and appearing to suggest his international reputation remains high.
The poll suggests that the incumbent prime minister, who would be qualified to run for the US presidency because he was born in New York, is gaining popularity across the Atlantic.
A comparison with the same poll conducted by the Democracy Institute a month ago shows it gained two points, from 29% to 31%.
Lord Cruddas, who is leading the campaign to give Tory members a vote on Mr Johnson’s stay, said: ‘Americans must think we are mad to get rid of Boris because this poll suggests they prefer Boris to any other foreign ruler by far way.
“Removing Boris is an embarrassment on the world stage and against the wishes of voters here. It’s time to bring Boris back.”
Meanwhile Macron, who has been struggling with his own economic and domestic problems since being re-elected as French president earlier this year, fell two points to 18%.
Worryingly, he appears to be just one percent ahead of Vladimir Putin in third place at 17 percent.
Boris Johnson easily tops poll of world leaders for US president
Boris Johnson ahead of Macron and Putin
Combined with the 8% for Chinese President Xi Jingping, the poll suggests that a quarter of Americans want to be led by one of the world’s two worst dictators.
Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute, believes Mr Johnson’s popularity comes in part from how his political skills are better suited to a presidential rather than a parliamentary system.
He told Express.co.uk: “His (Boris Johnson’s) skill set is probably better suited to gaining support for himself and what people perceive as the platform he promotes.
“Whether you agree with his policies or not, there is a quality of leadership that would serve him well in a presidential system.
“While the daily slingshots and arrows of a parliamentary system that also involves having to lean into policy-making that a president is something that probably doesn’t help.
“He would be more detached than that.”
READ MORE: Shock of the American polls! Support for ‘President Meghan’ is growing
Joe Biden loses Americans’ trust according to poll
Biden has a high disapproval rating
The poll also shows that economic and cultural issues in the United States continue to plague President Biden and Democrats.
He finds that 58% disapprove of his presidency and only 38% approve, 68% think he will not be re-elected against only 30% who think he will.
Worse still, 57% think its administration is incompetent and 44% compare it to a clown car compared to 10% to a Ferrari.
More than half of Americans (56%) think Trump was a better president and 57% think it would be better for them if Biden was out of the White House compared to Putin out of the Kremlin.
Biden is particularly affected by economic issues which are the top concern of 44% of Americans and where he has a 65% disapproval rating with nearly seven in 10 (69%) believing the US will enter a recession.
Nearly half of Americans compared the Biden administration to a clown car
Only three in 10 Americans believe Biden will be re-elected
The findings come as the campaign to put Boris Johnson on the ballot of Tory members in the leadership race continues to gain momentum.
On Friday, Express.co.uk revealed that the two Conservative Party co-chairs Andrew Stephenson and Ben Elliott had written to Lord Cruddas who leads the Bring Back Boris campaign.
They acknowledged that the more than 10,000 signatures raised on the petition calling on members to vote on Mr Johnson’s resignation would require consideration of a rule change, but insisted it was too late to this leadership race between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. .
Lord Cruddas, one of Britain’s richest men and former party treasurer, is considering legal action if the party fails to act.
Lord Cruddas is spearheading the campaign to bring Boris back
Today he also took to Twitter to highlight the impact Mr Johnson has had on donations raised for the party compared to his predecessors.
He said: “In 2017 the members’ income was £835,000, in 2020 it was £2m. That’s the 140% increase. That’s the ‘Boris Bounce’!”
“In 2016 there was a general election with Mrs May, remember that!
“The party has raised £34million from donors to help fund the election and the party.”
He continued: “In the 2019 election, the election of Boris Johnson with him as leader, a whopping £56m was raised!!
“It’s the ‘Boris Bounce’! But there’s more!
Patrick Basham is director of the Washington DC-based Democracy Institute
“Boris Johnson not only won an 80-seat majority and 43% of the popular vote, the largest since Thatcher, but he also raised the biggest stream of revenue and the biggest electoral war chest for the party, the most big of all time! Boris Rebond’.
“Boris then won the vote of no confidence he should have had at least twelve months to deliver on the promises of the 2019 manifesto. Instead a ‘cabal’ of MPs decided they knew better and forced his resignation .”
He added: “It’s like a premier football club sacking their star player at their peak without even receiving a transfer fee for him. The player who is a huge draw and a real ‘hen of golden eggs “financially! It’s unbelievable! It’s a huge act of financial and political self-destruction!”
The Democracy Institute surveyed 1,500 likely U.S. voters between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4.
