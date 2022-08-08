In 2023, the world will be dark

The year 2023 should experience a “dark” period, the news was delivered directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The “dark” period was the impact of various types of conflicts and events, such as the economic, food and energy crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

So said Jokowi during a speech at the National Silatnas and the 19th Anniversary of the Army Retired Army Association at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Friday. (08/05/2022).

“I will speak differently because we know right now the world is in a difficult position, in very difficult circumstances,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi admitted the prediction was arrived at after speaking with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and G7 heads of state.

President Jokowi conveyed information regarding the extension of level 4 of the PPKM.

“I asked where is the world really going? He and he said, President Jokowi this year will be difficult for us. This year we will be difficult,” Jokowi said.

“So what will it look like? Next year will be dark,” he added.

The difficult conditions currently facing countries around the world could be even worse. According to Jokowi, the World Bank said 66 countries are set to collapse due to deteriorating economic conditions.

“They calculate in detail, what worries us, we really see it and now 320 million people in the world are already in a position of acute hunger. I pass this on as it is,” Jokowi said. According to him, the predictions made by a number of international institutions refer only to the global situation as a whole.

“This is not Indonesia. This is the world. Be careful. This is not the Indonesia that I talked about earlier. The world. All countries are in difficult conditions,” said Jokowi.