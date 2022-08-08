Politics
In 2023, the world will be dark
August
08
2022
UN Secretary General and IMF to G7 heads of state say world will be ‘dark’
The year 2023 should experience a “dark” period, the news was delivered directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The “dark” period was the impact of various types of conflicts and events, such as the economic, food and energy crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
So said Jokowi during a speech at the National Silatnas and the 19th Anniversary of the Army Retired Army Association at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Friday. (08/05/2022).
“I will speak differently because we know right now the world is in a difficult position, in very difficult circumstances,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi admitted the prediction was arrived at after speaking with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and G7 heads of state.
“I asked where is the world really going? He and he said, President Jokowi this year will be difficult for us. This year we will be difficult,” Jokowi said.
“So what will it look like? Next year will be dark,” he added.
The difficult conditions currently facing countries around the world could be even worse. According to Jokowi, the World Bank said 66 countries are set to collapse due to deteriorating economic conditions.
“They calculate in detail, what worries us, we really see it and now 320 million people in the world are already in a position of acute hunger. I pass this on as it is,” Jokowi said. According to him, the predictions made by a number of international institutions refer only to the global situation as a whole.
“This is not Indonesia. This is the world. Be careful. This is not the Indonesia that I talked about earlier. The world. All countries are in difficult conditions,” said Jokowi.
Sources
2/ https://www.pramborsfm.com/news/dapat-bocoran-dari-pbb-jokowi-tahun-2023-dunia-akan-gelap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Sharath and Sreeja win gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis at CWG August 8, 2022
- Taunting America’s Paper Tiger, China Risks Provoking Backlash Against Taiwan | George Yin and S Philip Hsu August 8, 2022
- Instagram tests ultra-tall photos that resemble full-screen reels August 8, 2022
- Christopher Meyer, British voice envoy to the US, dies at 78 August 8, 2022
- Details of Teresa Giudice’s lavish wedding dress revealed August 8, 2022