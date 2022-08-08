Has the love affair between Trump and Fox News turned sour? | donald trump





For years, Donald Trump and Fox News have been seduced.

The former president apparently called the right-wing news channel whenever he wanted. Fox News hosts inflated every statement Trump made. Trump watched the channel religiously, and in 2019 alone he tweeted 657 in response to Fox News or Fox Business programs.

Since then, however, things seem to have changed. Trump, as The New York Times pointed out, has not been interviewed on Fox News for over 100 days.

A recent speech by Trump was largely ignored by the network, and in a sign that Fox News has acknowledged that other Republican presidential candidates are available, an address by Mike Pence was broadcast live, in full.

As the news channel becomes embroiled in a billion-dollar lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over claims the voting machine company tampered with the 2020 election, Trump’s continued lies about voter fraud seem having shaken Rupert Murdoch, the media titan who owns Fox News.

Two of Murdoch’s newspapers, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, ran scathing editorials on Trump in July, with the former calling the twice-deposed 45th president unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again and the second calling Trump the president who has stopped. January 6th.

This week, The Washington Post reported that Murdoch had lost his enthusiasm for Trump.

The channel began giving Pence and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, plenty of airtime, including two prime-time interviews in the space of five days recently, The New York Times reported. Tom Cotton, the Arkansas senator who is also believed to be jockeying for a 2024 presidential race, was also regularly interviewed.

But while Trump’s apparent rebound from Fox News has been enthusiastically covered by media reporters, there are plenty of signs the channel isn’t ready to let go of its lover just yet.

A recent study by Media Matters for America, a media watchdog, found that Fox News continues to discuss Trump far, far more than any of his perceived rivals for the 2024 nomination. In particular, Trump has been mentioned on Fox News 8,556 times from January to July, while DeSantis and Pence received 1,083 and 589 mentions, respectively.

Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters, said the results suggest there was no sourness. He said there may have been a slight shift in tone and that Trump may not have the same grip he once had on Fox News on the days the channel was seen broadcasting at an audience of one are probably over but that coverage is still mostly positive.

You were allowed to attack Donald Trump in the primaries in 2015 and 2016 on Fox News. It’s not happening now, at all, ever, Carusone said.

For his part, Trump recently expressed his displeasure with Fox News’ exit. The 76-year-old, who is known to be emotional, attacked Fox & Friends in July, after host Steve Doocy suggested a straw poll of potential 2024 candidates which showed Trump with 79% of the vote was taken with a pinch of salt. .

Doocy barely blasted on Trump, the host just pointed to other, more scientific polls that showed Trump lacking support at 79%. But it was enough to sow discord.

Fox & Friends really botched my polls, no doubt on purpose. This show has gone horribly to the dark side, Trump said on Truth Social, his struggling right-wing social media platform.

The Dominion trial could be a reason for Trump’s absence. The company is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, accusing its owner, Fox Corp, and the Murdochs in particular, of allowing Fox News to amplify Trump’s false claims that the polling company rigged the poll. election of Joe Biden. It might be a wise strategy not to allow Trump to repeat those specific claims on Fox News during a live interview.

Asked to comment, a Fox News spokesperson said: The debate among liberal media on this topic is the very reason FOX News exists and is the most-watched cable news channel in the nation with more viewers. of all political persuasions than any other network.

Still, Carusone thinks any chill from Fox News toward Trump is likely to be temporary.

Channel hosts always engage in misty-eyed segments where they talk about how Trump would handle issues ranging from inflation to China to the border crisis, a Fox News staple. And Trump’s supposed accomplishments during his tenure are still defended.

They’re still fetishizing and fantasizing, it’s just that there isn’t one audience anymore, Carusone said.

There are other people in the audience who matter to them.

