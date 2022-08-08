The fall of Jack Mas is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy – The Madison Leader Gazette

Jack Ma China economy – Getty Images contributor

As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is second to none. As founder, Jack Ma grew in power and prestige, earning a global reputation that spread as the company grew into a global e-commerce giant.

Yet the entrepreneur, who used the Internet for the first time in 1995 during a business trip to the United States, made a fatal mistake: in a country dominated by the personality cult of Xi Jinping, he became a recognizable leadership figure, with what seemed to be his own power. base.

In 2020, Ma criticized China’s regulatory system, a move seen as an assault on the Chinese state and which caused its downfall.

Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world, he said at a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. Good innovation can coexist with regulations, but not with yesterday’s regulations, a- he declared, in remarks interpreted as a direct challenge to the ideologues on the march. China.

A week later, the authorities summoned him to a closed meeting. A day after that, the $30 billion initial public offering by Alibaba’s financial services subsidiary Ant Groups was abruptly called off.

Now his effectively forced departure from the Ant Group, announced last week, highlights China’s growing shift towards a communist-style command economy where all activity must visibly support Xi’s ideological underpinnings.

Last week, a regulatory filing revealed that Ma, who resigned as chief executive of Alibaba in 2013 and retired as chairman in 2019, intends to reduce and then limit his economic interests direct and indirect interests in Ant Group over time, reducing its stake from 50% to less. only a tenth.

With Jack’s resignation, a significant key man risk will be removed from Ant’s neck, Justin Tang, head of Asia research at United First Partners, told Bloomberg.

The billionaires’ retirement follows its withdrawal from public view nearly two years ago as Beijing derailed the ant list, which would have been the largest in the world, and financial regulators ordered it to restructure its operations into a financial holding company. The filing says regulators did not demand the change but gave their blessing.

It’s part of a broader scrutiny of corporate titans and the booming tech sector by the Chinese government, set in motion by critics of Mas, which has hit not only Alibaba but its rivals as well. It is estimated that one trillion dollars ($822 billion) has been erased from their collective value.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba, which was founded in 1999 and generates $110 billion in annual revenue, serving 1.3 billion users worldwide, posted its first quarterly drop in growth since listing in New York last week. in 2014. It posted revenue of 205 billion yuan ($25.2 million), narrowly beating analysts’ forecasts and halving profits.

The multitude of challenges facing Alibaba, including Covid and Beijing policies, sent its share price just 5% above its listing price, from a 249% higher peak at the end of 2020. .

The past few months have been hectic for Alibaba, like two steps forward, one step back, David Waddell of Waddell & Associates said in a note.

Meanwhile, Mas’ decision to step down will only further delay Ant Group’s plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Companies must wait up to three years to list in mainland China after a change in majority shareholder, while Hong Kong requires a one-year hiatus.

The tech firm’s listing on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets was believed to have meant that Chinese pragmatism met the Western way of doing business, even as the United States threatened to pull Chinese companies out of its markets. markets.

Angela Huyue Zhang, an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, told Channel News Asia when the listing was canceled that Mas’s scathing criticism of China’s financial regulations directly angered many seniors. officials who had previously expressed differing views on the same regulatory issues. Rumor has it that his words reached President Xi.

Perhaps the ideological divergence was hardly a surprise. The former English teacher has all the trappings of the capitalist executive lifestyle. He owns a superyacht, the Zen, and is said to be worth more than $35 billion ($28 billion). Ma even perfected the rags-to-riches story.

Yet, as clever as he might be, Mas’s public criticism of Beijing’s regulatory system was a step too far. Once outspoken, he has since kept a low profile since his disappearance and reappearance as his business empire leaves his grip.

If Chinese leaders had kept themselves in check, perhaps China’s economy which is suffering as a result of Xi’s zero-Covid policy would enjoy greater prosperity.