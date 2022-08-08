Politics
Boris Johnson and Carrie spend a ‘mini-moon’ at a Slovenian eco-hotel serving bear prosciutto
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie spent their post-wedding ‘mini-moon’ at an eco-hotel in the the remote Slovenian highlands, where visitors can eat bear prosciutto and experience a soothing ‘balancing of energies’.
About 30 minutes from Ljubljana, Vila Planinka is located in a valley near the village of Jezersko in the Kokra Valley. It provides vegan toiletries and tap water with “Slovenia’s highest magnesium level”, which is said to be great for the heart.
The five-star boutique hotel, whose room rates range from £242 to £542 a night, emphasizes its “wellness” program and claims that thanks to the “four energy points” that have been found “centuries ago” in his garden, customers will “slow down, harmonizing your pace with your inner balance.
There is no wiring in any of the 23 rooms and you can only use Wi-Fi in the lobby. it is not installed in the rooms unless you expressly request it.
He was one of the nicest visitors we’ve ever had and didn’t ask for anything, hotel owner Katja Batajelj and her daughter Lana told The Telegraph after the Johnsons left on Saturday night.
He enjoyed the meal and the drink very much. We would be truly blessed if all visitors were like him.
The Postojna Caves are a collection of gigantic natural caverns with a storybook medieval castle at the entrance.
Ms Batajelj described the couple as ‘extremely busy’ and said they had been trekking, swimming at the nearby lake and visiting the caves.
Their Wilf, two, and Romy, seven months, were not present.
As well as a spa within Vila Planinka with Finnish and infrared saunas, it promotes a number of other outdoor activities in the nearby mountains, such as bike rides and a ‘romantic night hike’.
The villa’s restaurant uses ingredients from the region’s wildlife; Both ‘bear cheeks’ and ‘bear prosciutto’ are included on the tasting menu, which can include up to seven courses and cost 78 (66).
Slovenia has the largest number of bears in all of Europe and the animal is prized as a delicacy there.
The Jezersko region, near the Austrian border, is known as “the green jewel of Europe” and is a favorite destination for mountain bikers, hikers and climbers.
After a delayed wedding ceremony last month, Mr Johnson and Carrie left for Slovenia.
Given the current economic challenges facing Britain, the news that the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, was on holiday at the same time drew heavy criticism.
This came at the same time as the Bank of England forecast inflation to hit 13%, up from its previous forecast of 11%, and a five-quarter recession starting at the end of this year.
The Prime Minister will be briefed on events while he is away, according to past statements from Number 10.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also said this morning he was in ‘frequent’ contact with the pair, adding: ‘I’m here, I’m in your studio, I’m in a suit and I’m not in holidays. ”
In response to his admission that he “does not know” the prime minister’s whereabouts, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News the chancellor is still accessible.
I am in contact with him, he continued. I just chatted with him this morning on WhatsApp, and he’s fully aware of everything that’s going on.
“I’m the business secretary, I’m in your studio, I’m wearing a suit and I’m not on vacation,” she said. And trying to solve this problem is our exclusive priority.
He said ‘both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are absolutely aware of what is going on’ and are in daily communication with him.
Labour’s Angela Rayner, however, claimed: “The Tories have ruined the economy.” They are currently missing.
Mr Johnson has made controversial visits in the past.
Last year, as the Taliban advanced on Afghanistan’s capital, the Prime Minister reportedly started a holiday in Somerset and then quickly returned to Westminster.
A few weeks later, with Afghans and Britons still trapped in Kabul due to the departure of soldiers, he again attracted attention as he left Downing Street for a four-day holiday with his family.
The No 10 refused to call the trip a holiday at the time and said he was ‘still working’.
Also in 2021, a trip to Spain to a property owned by minister Lord Goldsmith’s family drew criticism for its lack of openness.
Mr Johnson has come under fire from Labor for including a free villa holiday on ministers’ list of interests but not on the Parliamentary Register, which may have necessitated the publication of further information like the cost of the stay.
