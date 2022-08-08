One-liners, not one-liners: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Vice President | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Ms Venkaiah Naidu’s “spirit and straight lines” as he praised his five-year tenure as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha during which “the productivity of the Room increased by 70%”. In his moving farewell address for Naidu at Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said the outgoing President encouraged dialogue and had set standards and a legacy that will continue to guide his successors. Naidu ends his five-year term on August 10.

Prime Minister Modi said Naidu was of the view that “breaks in proceedings beyond a point are a contempt of the House”.

He worked on the principle that “let the government propose, let the opposition oppose, let the house dispose”, Prime Minister Modi said. “One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in the way he presided over the House,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that as Speaker it encouraged the use of the mother tongue.

On Naidu’s famous ‘one-liners’, the Prime Minister said ‘these are witty lines’. “There is both depth and substance in what Naidu is saying,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said he had worked closely with Naidu over the years. “I also saw him take on different responsibilities and he handled each of them with great dedication.” “As vice president, you devoted a lot of time to the well-being of young people. Many of your programs focused on Yuva Shakti,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated with the President, Vice President, Lok Sabha Chairman and Prime Minister all born in independent India. “And each of them come from very humble backgrounds.”

The Prime Minister said that Naidu had helped increase the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. “About 70% of Rajya Sabha’s productivity has increased during your tenure and nearly 177 bills have been passed or debated,” the prime minister said.

Saluting Naidu in turn, LoP to Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “You have advocated for a national policy for upper houses in all major states. women and other issues you leave behind.”

In 2017, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Mr. Venkaiah Naidu as their candidate for the vice presidential election and he became the 15th Vice President of India. Born on July 1, 1949, Naidu’s term as Vice President ends on August 10, 2022.