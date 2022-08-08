Politics
One-liners, not one-liners: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Vice President | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Ms Venkaiah Naidu’s “spirit and straight lines” as he praised his five-year tenure as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha during which “the productivity of the Room increased by 70%”. In his moving farewell address for Naidu at Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said the outgoing President encouraged dialogue and had set standards and a legacy that will continue to guide his successors. Naidu ends his five-year term on August 10.
Prime Minister Modi said Naidu was of the view that “breaks in proceedings beyond a point are a contempt of the House”.
He worked on the principle that “let the government propose, let the opposition oppose, let the house dispose”, Prime Minister Modi said. “One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in the way he presided over the House,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that as Speaker it encouraged the use of the mother tongue.
On Naidu’s famous ‘one-liners’, the Prime Minister said ‘these are witty lines’. “There is both depth and substance in what Naidu is saying,” he said.
Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are also winners. This means that nothing more needs to be said after these lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered: PM Narendra Modi, to Rajya Sabha, to the outgoing President and Vice President of Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/kWK7dgwXjY
ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Prime Minister Modi said he had worked closely with Naidu over the years. “I also saw him take on different responsibilities and he handled each of them with great dedication.” “As vice president, you devoted a lot of time to the well-being of young people. Many of your programs focused on Yuva Shakti,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated with the President, Vice President, Lok Sabha Chairman and Prime Minister all born in independent India. “And each of them come from very humble backgrounds.”
The Prime Minister said that Naidu had helped increase the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. “About 70% of Rajya Sabha’s productivity has increased during your tenure and nearly 177 bills have been passed or debated,” the prime minister said.
Saluting Naidu in turn, LoP to Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “You have advocated for a national policy for upper houses in all major states. women and other issues you leave behind.”
You had advocated for a national policy for upper houses in all major states. You also talked about consensus on the Women’s Reservation Bill and other issues. I believe the government will complete the incomplete you leave behind: LoP in RS Mallikarjun Kharge to RS President and Outgoing Vice President pic.twitter.com/JjMxbuv2By
ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
In 2017, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Mr. Venkaiah Naidu as their candidate for the vice presidential election and he became the 15th Vice President of India. Born on July 1, 1949, Naidu’s term as Vice President ends on August 10, 2022.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/wit-liners-not-one-liners-pm-narendra-modi-hails-venkaiah-naidu-as-rajya-sabha-bids-farewell-to-vice-president-2494793.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Sharath and Sreeja win gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis at CWG August 8, 2022
- Taunting America’s Paper Tiger, China Risks Provoking Backlash Against Taiwan | George Yin and S Philip Hsu August 8, 2022
- Instagram tests ultra-tall photos that resemble full-screen reels August 8, 2022
- Christopher Meyer, British voice envoy to the US, dies at 78 August 8, 2022
- Details of Teresa Giudice’s lavish wedding dress revealed August 8, 2022