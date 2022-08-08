Seminar on the speeches of the presidents held





The Home Affairs and Youth Bureau today held a seminar to highlight President Xi Jinping’s speech, which was attended by Home and Youth Secretary Alice Mak as the keynote speaker and about 120 officials of the office and its departments took part. Ms. Mak shared with attendees at the webinar the essence of President Xi’s speech delivered at the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to help them deepen their understanding and thinking. Noting that the speech laid out in depth crucial directions on Hong Kong’s future development, she said the “four proposals” set out therein are specifically the direction of the office’s work. She quoted President Xi as saying that the Hong Kong SAR government should take care of young people and help them overcome the difficulties they face in education, employment, entrepreneurship and access to life. the property. Ms. Mak said, “Youth development is a major priority for the office. We have started work on the formulation of the “Youth Development Plan” which will define the vision and main directions for the overall youth development work in Hong Kong. “We will work with different policy offices and their respective departments to implement policy measures directly relevant to youth development,” she added. Pointing out that President Xi also said in his speech that the community should work together to safeguard harmony and stability and create a better life in solidarity, the interior chief noted that the office will strengthen work in the districts and encourage residents to participate in community services to build support networks. Ms. Mak encouraged her colleagues to incorporate the spirit of the President’s important speech into their own work, implementing policies that will benefit citizens. Since July, more than 45 sessions have been held by the 18 district offices on President Xi Jinping’s speech and about 6,700 people have attended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2022/08/20220808/20220808_124804_244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos