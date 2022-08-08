The Kurds of Syria face the American and Russian “betrayals”

A few days ago, an Arab official asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the secret of the unique cooperation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Lavrov replied that Putin and Erdogan have a “special personal relationship”.

Putin believes that Erdogan keeps his promises despite all the difficulties, competition and history of hostility between Moscow and Ankara.

Turkey’s military influence spans several areas, including Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine and Syria. This made Putin think that it was possible to find formulas for cooperation with Erdogan.

The latest example of “hostile cooperation” between Russia and Turkey concerns Erdogan’s plans for a military campaign in northern Syria against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the central pillar of the Syrian Democratic Forces ( SDF) supported by the United States.

Despite repeated threats from Erdogan and the military preparedness of the Turkish army and Ankara loyalist factions in Syria, the cross-border military campaign promised by Turkey has yet to begin. It’s simply because Moscow still hasn’t given the green light to the operation.

All Turkish incursions into Syrian territory in 2016, 2018, 219 and 2020 were carried out under Russian-Turkish agreements.

On the sidelines of a tripartite summit with the Iranian president in Tehran and during a bilateral meeting in Sochi, Putin informed Erdogan that things were different this time.

First, Russia would allow expanded drone strikes against leaders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or YPG, which Ankara says are linked to the PKK, rather than a military incursion.

Instead of justifying a ground invasion and direct confrontation with Syrian and Kurdish forces, Russian missile systems would enable Turkish drone strikes. To this day, the Kurds talk about targeting leaders who do not belong to the PKK.

Second, Moscow would host a series of high-level security meetings between Turkish and Syrian officials to explore the possibility of meeting Turkish demands without Ankara having to lead a ground invasion of Syria.

True to this, the Russian capital has hosted these meetings over the past few days.

Third, Moscow is pushing for the renegotiation of the 1998 Adana Accord between Ankara and Damascus.

Russia wants to help the two countries sign a second version of the agreement to reflect the new Syrian reality and enable Syrian-Turkish security coordination.

According to Russia, this will ultimately help Syria and Turkey to ensure border security and future political cooperation. It would also allow the two countries to fight terrorism without clashing.

Here, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s remarks on “political support” in Damascus against the Kurds were noteworthy.

Fourth, Russia is pushing Damascus and the SDF to cooperate by conducting military coordination and joint maneuvers.

The strengthening of SDF-Damascus cooperation will lay the foundations for the expansion of the Syrian army in the areas of influence east of the Euphrates; continues gradually until Damascus has the upper hand over the SDF.

However, all of this is pending the US withdrawal from northeast Syria and the “dismantling” of the military presence loyal to Washington.

In a nutshell, Russia is seeking to get the SDF to switch allegiance to Damascus and allow the Syrian army to return to the eastern Euphrates region.

Fifthly, it is possible that Russia will authorize a Turkish military operation limited to Tal Rifaat, in the countryside of the Syrian governorate of Aleppo. The restricted campaign is said to aim to neutralize the threat of missile platforms attacking the Turkish military and its factions loyal to Afrin.

But the date of such a surgical operation is closely linked to other Turkish affairs such as the elections and the agreements between Moscow and Ankara concerning other issues, including the Ukrainian “grain market”.

It may also be related to the outcome of the US-Russian struggle on the political track in Geneva.

After Moscow insisted that the assembly of the Syrian Constitutional Committee not be held in Geneva, Washington is working to organize a political meeting on Syria in Geneva early next month.

Stuck between opposite poles, Ankara has suggested holding Committee meetings at UN headquarters in selected countries.

In fact, the veto against the vast Turkish ground operation did not come only from Moscow. Turkey’s ambitious ground operation has also been vetoed by Tehran and Washington.

For Tehran, its close ties with Damascus have prevented it from supporting Erdogan’s enterprise.

As for the United States and the West, they rejected Turkey’s operation on the grounds that it would lead to a decline in the SDF’s involvement in the war against ISIS.

Indeed, Ankara has heard Washington’s warnings, especially since it has threatened sanctions that Erdogan does not want as the elections approach.

Washington has no objection to Moscow reaching security, political, military and economic arrangements between Damascus and Qamishli.

With the civil war and the Rojava conflict in 2011, the city of Qamishli took on an important political role, being the de facto capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria.

American officials always remind the Kurds that their military presence in Syria is not eternal.

Despite the rejection of the Turkish cross-border operation, the United States has not provided the Kurds with an umbrella against Turkish drone attacks.

Washington’s inaction reminded Kurds of previous US “betrayals” in the Middle East, such as their sudden withdrawal from areas east of the Euphrates in late 2019. At that time, the Kurds rushed to cooperate with Damascus under Russian sponsorship.

Moscow’s behavior also reminded the Kurds of Russian betrayals in 2016 with Operation Euphrates Shield and in 2018 with Operation Olive Branch.

Will American and Russian “betrayals” pave the way for the Kurds to Damascus?



