Narendra Modi: PM Modi tells states to reduce imports and increase exports





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states to focus on reducing imports and increasing exports, asking them to identify opportunities and encourage people to use locally made products as much as possible. His reiteration of the “vocal for local” call came amid a soaring trade deficit and concerns over a widening current account deficit. Although the collection of goods and services (GST) has improved, it is possible that it will intensify further, Modi said during the seventh meeting of Niti Aayog’s board on Sunday. India’s upcoming G20 Presidency in 2023 is a unique opportunity to show that the country is not only Delhi but also all states and UTs, Modi said. He called on states to set up dedicated G20 teams to get the most out of the presidency. India’s trade deficit hit a record high of $31 billion in July, taking the overall difference between exports and imports to more than $100 billion in the first four months of the fiscal year from 42 billion dollars a year ago.

The prime minister said states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for this, according to the statement released by Niti Aayog. “We should encourage people to use local products whenever possible,” he said. Vocal for local is not a political party agenda but a common goal, the prime minister told the states, according to the statement. He added that each state should focus on promoting the three Ts – trade, tourism, technology – through Indian missions abroad. Modi said India should focus on modernizing agriculture, livestock and food processing to become self-sufficient and a world leader in agriculture. He called on states to focus on India’s self-sufficiency in edible oil production. India remains the world’s largest importer of edible oil and is highly dependent on imports. This, along with crude oil and gold, is among the country’s main import commodities. “The Center aims to halve its edible oil imports over the next five years,” said Niti Aayog member VK Paul, briefing the media after the meeting. States demanded an increase in the minimum support price for pulses and oilseeds to promote their cultivation at the meeting, he said. Modi said the GST could yield more after the monthly collection hit the second highest on record at Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July. “Increasing GST collection requires collective action from the Center and the states,” he said. “It’s crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy.” The council’s first physical meeting since the start of the pandemic brought together 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors, two trustees and Union ministers. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were not present. Cooperative federalism



Modi touted cooperative federalism as the force that helped India weather the Covid pandemic. “Each state has played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against Covid,” he said. “This has led India to become an example for developing countries to look up to as a global leader.” Rapid urbanization can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life for every citizen of India Urban India, he said, according to Niti Aayog’s statement.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/pm-modi-tells-states-to-reduce-imports-step-up-exports/articleshow/93417827.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos