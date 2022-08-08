President Joko Widodo to open IITCEF 2022 in Jakarta





COMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is expected to open the International Tourism and Creative Economy Forum in Indonesia 2022 (IITCEF 2022) on Thursday (6/10/2022) at Kasablanka Hall in Kota Kasablanka, South Jakarta. IITCEF 2022 itself will run for three days, October 6-8, 2022. “On the third day which is also the closing day, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin will close the IITCEF 2022,” the DPP General Chairman said. ASITAN Rusmiati, through an official statement that Kompas.com received, Monday (8/8/2022). For information, this event was organized by the Indonesian chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the Association of Indonesian Travel Companies (ASITA), TRANS EVENT and GlobalExhibit. Also read: Indonesia International Tourism and Creative Forum 2022, a forum for tourism and creative economy stakeholders IITCEF 2022 postponed from August to October Dock. UNSPLASH/Visual Karsa Illustration of tourists in Kota Tua, West Jakarta. Illustration of tourists in Kota Tua, West Jakarta. Previously reported Kompas.comThursday (4/28/2022), that IITCEF 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 11-13, 2022 separately hybrid. Therefore, the President Director of TRANS EVENT Iko Wisprantoko conveyed his apologies. “Sorry, IITCEF 2022, which was originally held this month, has been moved to October 6-8, 2022 in Kokas. Nevertheless, the organization of this event has not changed, namely IITCEF 2022 being a forum for tourism and creative economy stakeholders in Indonesia,” said Iko. Read also : IITCEF 2022 also aims to support Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. This event is called more than just a traveling exhibition, because the organizers want to invite players from the tourism industry and the creative economy to rise together. In addition, this event is also supported by the business platform Ambassador & CEO Club which will present ambassadors from G20 countries and other friendly countries. Also read: Creative economy players urged to switch to electric cookers Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

