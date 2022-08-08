Boris Johnson is most popular foreign leader among Americans despite resignation poll





A total of 31% of people who voted named Boris Johnson as the foreign leader they would most like to see in the White House.



Boris Johnson is the most popular foreign leader among Americans despite stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. Mr Johnson announced his resignation as Tory leader last month amid growing pressure following the Chris Pincher row. But despite that, Americans still prefer him over any other foreign leader, according to a Democracy Institute poll. The poll found that 31% of voters named Mr Johnson as the foreign leader they would most like to see in the White House. Drag the line Mr Johnson was the clear winner in the vote, with French President Emmanuel Macron coming second with 18%. Boris Johnson Peter Byrne Joe Biden Reuters With confidence in current US President Joe Biden at an all-time low, 58% of those polled say he is doing a poor job in office according to a separate poll. It comes as there continue to be calls for votes on whether Mr Johnson should be added to the Conservative party ballot. When asked if the incumbent Prime Minister could be added to the ballot on GB News Farage last week, lead Bring Back Boris campaigner Alex Story said: It’s always good to hope. Carrie Johnson needs rehab before reigniting her political career, guest tells Dan Wootton What’s been interesting about the whole process is that if we look back over the past two decades, we know that when Tony Blair resigned people cheered, when David Cameron resigned people shrugged, when Theresa May stepped down, there was an intense sigh of relief from most people. But when Boris was forced to resign, 14,000 letters were sent by members of the public to the Conservatives’ campaign headquarters (CCHQ). But then I think the interesting thing is the spark that was led by Lord Peter Cruddas because by doing that he allowed people to say, hang on to this thing that’s been thrust upon us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/news/boris-johnson-most-popular-foreign-leader-among-americans-despite-resignation-poll/349783 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos