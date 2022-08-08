‘Donald Trump Toupee’ Trends After Former US President Wears New Hairstyle at Rally





Former US President Donald Trump has debuted a new hairstyle and now Trump’s toupee is trending on Twitter. He recently held a Save America rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he was seen sporting the new hairstyle. Trump and his ex-winger Mike Pence, who have gone from White House partners to bitter rivals, held dueling rallies on Friday also in Arizona, where an upcoming Republican primary election offers an early test of their potential showdown in 2024 , reports AFP.

Trump’s hair — and whether it’s real or not — has always been a matter of guesswork on social media.

#TrumpToupee there are two kinds of toupees. One looks expensive, the other looks like you don’t have the money to buy a good one because you’re spending it all on legal fees trying to stay clear pic.twitter. com/n5uqywPC93

Norm Clark INTP (@Normsmusic) August 8, 2022

I laugh every time I see the trend #TrumpToupee pic.twitter.com/2CYoopVwMf

Charles Hawtrey (@CharlesXHawtrey) August 7, 2022

What’s next for the #TrumpToupee? pic.twitter.com/WlBenEpt5H

cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) August 8, 2022

It’s better: #TrumpToupee pic.twitter.com/5P207N2AxL

Ducking Wilder (@DuckingWilder) August 7, 2022

Haha, the defeated and disgraced former President Trump has started wearing a hairpiece! Bahahahahaha. Please retweet and let the #TrumpToupee hashtag trend! pic.twitter.com/VKD3FuXAVz

Liberal AF, MD PhD (@ScholerinED) August 6, 2022

Sean Spicer’s rug. #trumptoupee https://t.co/50hjax0RNi

D.Rich (@Reggiebub) August 6, 2022

Who wore it better? #TrumpToupee pic.twitter.com/iPlExIJjFZ

Hurry up (@sowegaCat) August 8, 2022

The convergence of campaign events came a day after a congressional hearing on the storming of the US Capitol, during which a White House security official said members of Pence’s secret service feared they were dead. as rioters stormed the building.

Trump, who like Pence plans to run for president in 2024, has bullied his former vice president for what he describes as a failure to block certification of the 2020 election results and send the process back to the states. Americans.

Such a plan had been concocted by Trump aides who supported his discredited theory that the election had been stolen, but Pence ultimately decided the action would be illegal.

Donald Trump returned to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving the White House 18 months ago, delivering a fiery speech peppered with strong hints that he could run for president again in 2024.

Trump, 76, paused before declaring his candidacy but outlined what he believed should be the priorities for the next Republican president.

(With contributions from AFP)

Read the latest and latest news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/donald-trump-toupee-trends-after-former-us-president-wears-new-hairstyle-at-rally-5710357.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos