Prime Minister Shehbaz, Imran Khan and COAS Bajwa praise Arshad Nadeem





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated athlete Arshad Nadeem who has challenged his injury to win a historic gold medal for Pakistan in a javelin throwing competition during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a post from his Twitter account, the Prime Minister called the news incredible and said that Arshad Nadeem had made Pakistan proud by winning the first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

His consistency, his passion and his hard work are lessons for our young people. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

PTI President Imran Khan also congratulated athlete Arshad Nadeem for overcoming injury and winning the gold medal for Pakistan, besides setting a new Games record with a throw of 90.18 Mr.

90.18 ( )! pic.twitter.com/QSRyp5tQmd

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his outstanding performance at the Common Wealth Games 2022 and setting a new record. Arshad Nadeem is the pride of the nation and our national hero COAS was quoted by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS congratulates Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his outstanding performance in #CWG setting a new record. Arshad Nadeem is the pride of the nation and our national hero COAS pic.twitter.com/oh1BY5R59h

DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2022

Arshad Nadeem wins gold for Pakistan

National Athlete and Olympian Arshad Nadeem shone in the javelin throw final despite the injury to win a historic gold medal for Pakistan at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Arshad, who secured direct qualification for the javelin throw final, set a new record to win a historic gold medal for Pakistan.

The star athlete, battling an elbow and knee injury, stunned his competitors with a national and Commonwealth Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

Arshad managed to throw at 86.81 on his first attempt in the final, which was his career best throw and a new national record for Pakistan until his fifth attempt at the event.

On his third attempt, Arshad bettered his new record by throwing 88 yards. However, he remained unable to maintain the same momentum in his fourth as he was only able to amass 85.70 metres.

Following his fall, Arshad’s opponent, Anderson Peters, managed to dethrone the first of the first position of the classification by throwing 88.64 meters.

Arshad, however, did not hold back and stunned his competitor with a staggering throw of 90.18 meters and once again bettered his own record to claim Commonwealth Games gold.

It should be noted that Arshad is Pakistan’s first gold medalist in athletics at the Commonwealth Games since 1962.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pm-shehbaz-imran-khan-coas-bajwa-laud-arshad-nadeem/

