Pelosi opens door to Xi’s fourth term

The author is the head of the Chinese Institute of JoongAng Ilbo.



Who benefited the most from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan? Chinese President Xi Jinping may well be the biggest beneficiary. Why? Pelosi paved the way for Xi’s fourth consecutive term. Xi is seeking to seal his third consecutive term at the 20th Party Congress in the fall. It violates the 10-year plan convention. Why should Xi be an exception? Xi proposed the vision of the Chinese dream early on. The dream is to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the emphasis is on rejuvenation. The implication is to go back to the pre-opium war era when the Qing dynasty was the most powerful nation in the world. To achieve this goal, China must surpass the United States. China needs a strong leader like Xi to fight and defeat the United States. This is why China faces the United States at every event of the Xi Jinping era. The problem is that Xi’s plan for an extended reign does not end there. He needs justification for the fourth term to be in power for another five years, and Pelosis Taiwan’s visit sparked fire. The Chinese military continues to use the name People’s Liberation Army (PLA) because it has not yet liberated Taiwan. And Pelosis Taiwan’s visit reminded China of this role. 2027 is the centenary of the founding of the PLA. It is also the year of the 21st Party Congress to determine Xi’s fourth term. Xi has no intention of leaving power. After successfully completing the rule for the third term, he will start preparing for the fourth term. There is no better excuse for a fourth term than the liberation of Taiwan. It can unite 1.4 billion Chinese with patriotic passion. If the liberation of Taiwan is successful, Xi will go down in history as the leader who unified all of China for the first time since the country’s founding. It is obvious that the cross-strait crisis between China and Taiwan will escalate in the future. Korea should think of China in the next 10 years instead of China in the next 5 years when planning its China strategy. We need to watch closely how rough waves in the strait over the next five years will bring winds and rain to the Korean Peninsula. If an armed clash occurs between China and Taiwan, who can guarantee that Korea will not smell like gunpowder?

