Western countries concerned about Turkey’s deepening ties with Russia

The FinancialTimes reported on Saturday that Western nations are unhappy with Turkey’s growing ties with Russia and that Ankara could potentially face sanctions for its promise to increase trade with Moscow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Friday, and the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation on trade and energy.

Erdogan has become an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia, while most NATO leaders have completely abandoned the idea of ​​diplomacy with Moscow. The efforts of the Turkish president bore fruit and led to the agreement which facilitated grain exports out of Ukraine for the first time since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Despite the progress on the grain, Western diplomats told the FinancialTimes that they are “concerned” about the growing ties between Turkey and Russia and the commitment to increase economic cooperation and warned that action could be taken against Ankara.

The United States has said it could apply “secondary sanctions” against countries that continue to do business with Russia, and Turkey could be a potential target. Ankara has already been sanctioned by the United States for purchasing Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

A Western official said FinancialTimes that countries could act against Turkey by “calling on Western companies either to withdraw from relations in Turkey or to reduce their relations with Turkey”. Other officials played down the idea of ​​taking such harsh action against Turkey, but did not rule out taking “negative action” against Ankara if it got “too close” to Moscow.