The Indian women’s team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket tournament after losing to world champions Australia in the pinnacle clash. It was a disappointing end to India’s campaign as they settled for second place even after a brilliant fight throughout the tournament, but their efforts did not go unnoticed when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Women in blue on Monday, August 8.

The Indias CWG 2022 campaign started with a clash against Australia, with both teams in the same group. Australia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as India suffered a setback in their first-ever game. The Women in Blue went on to win their last two group stage matches against Pakistan and Barbados by putting in an all-around performance and progressing to the semi-finals.

They then faced in-form England, the best in the other group, and defeated them by just four points to become the first team to make the grand final. However, things didn’t go as planned and they ended up losing to Australia on Sunday night. Their efforts were appreciated by all, even opposition skipper Meg Lanning, but PM Modis’ heartwarming tweet made their day even more special.

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future, PM Modi tweeted.

Australia snatched a victory in a thrilling summit clash

Talking about how the game went, Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to strike first. India held them well within the limits, and looking at their past performances, it looked like they would get a win chasing the 162 runs target. After a sluggish start, Jemimah Rodrigues and her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur anchored the sleeves in the mid overs.

But Australian bowling in death proved to be the winning factor for the world champions. The required execution rate continued to increase and the number of deliveries continued to decrease. As a result, India tried their best to conceal the chase in the remaining time, but unfortunately failed to make nine points as Australia won the gold medal, making it his third consecutive major title after the 2020 T20I and the 2022 ODI World Cup.