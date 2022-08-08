Jokowi asks BMKG to comprehensively identify climate risks





The impact of climate change is very serious Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to identify the risks of climate change and its impacts in the future. “I had urged them to identify the problem and increase the capacity of human resources and weather and climate modeling equipment that could combine information from satellite technology,” Jokowi noted in his remarks at the national coordination meeting of the BMKG 2022 monitored online in Jakarta on Monday. . The Head of State also called on the BMKG to strengthen information and literacy services, especially in the field of agriculture and fisheries, to help farmers and fishermen anticipate extreme weather events. Jokowi also urged the BMKG to expand the scope of the Field School Climate Forum and the Field School Fisher Weather Forum to ensure greater impact for the community. “The impact of climate change is very serious. We need tested and resilient policies and systems to ensure equitable and sustainable food security, as well as an early warning system for disasters,” Jokowi noted. . According to Jokowi, the BMKG has a strategic role to play in anticipating the impact of climate change on national food security. The BMKG should be able to monitor, forecast and issue early warnings on extreme weather and climate conditions. “This effort will be very helpful in formulating prevention and response strategies,” he said. The President noted that currently the world is reeling from the critical challenge of climate change. The World Meteorological Organization said indicators of climate change and the impact of those changes in 2021 are worsening, as indicated by conditions in the past seven years that have become the seven warmest on record. “This condition is a real challenge for us. The fight against climate change has become a priority issue and a global challenge after a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases,” the president remarked. He noted that the impacts of climate change were quite broad and required efforts from multiple sectors. One of the impacts has been the occurrence of natural disasters and the emergence of threats to food security. “The World Food Agency (FAO) informs that more than 500 million small farmers, who produce more than 80% of the world’s food sources, constitute the most vulnerable group affected by climate change. This serious problem requires a global management and anticipation because as soon as possible,” he said. Related news: Kemitraan promotes group approach in forest and ground fire prevention

Related news: GPDRR 2022: Reducing disaster risk by planting 10 million trees

Related News: GPDRR should find solutions to climate change issues: KSP chief

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/243301/jokowi-calls-on-bmkg-to-identify-climate-risks-comprehensively The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos