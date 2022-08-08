Chinese military exercises and other tensions with Taiwan, explained





China announced on Monday that it would hold new exercises near Taiwan, a sign that Beijing may maintain military pressure on the island after conducting its largest-ever drills in the region in retaliation for President Nancy Pelosis’ visit. last week. The People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said it was focusing on holding joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations on Monday at an unspecified location near the island. The announcement came a day after the military completed 72 hours of exercises surrounding Taiwan, simulating a blockade. The latest drills have indicated that Beijing may seek to normalize its military presence around Taiwan, allowing Chinese forces to practice imposing a slow compression of the island, which involves cutting off much of the access to the island. airspace and waters of the island. During the drills last week, China sent at least 11 missiles into the seas north, south and east of Taiwan, and deployed warships and fighter jets to invade Taiwan. island.

Taiwan, an island of 23 million people 80 miles off China’s coast, has long been a source of tension between Washington and Beijing. China claims Taiwan, a democratically governed island, as its territory and has pledged to retake it, using force if necessary.

Ms Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan since 1997, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich made a controversial visit. After landing in Taipei on Tuesday night, a chorus of Chinese government bodies denounced its visit, saying it thwarted Chinese efforts to unify with Taiwan and jeopardized regional stability. Here is an overview of the issues surrounding China and Taiwan, and what has changed since Ms. Pelosis’ visit. What is Beijing trying to achieve with its military exercises? China presented the exercises as a show of force intended to punish the island for a visit by Ms Pelosi who challenged Beijing’s claims on Taiwan. The drills, which moved ever closer to Taiwan over four days, gave the Chinese forces valuable training in case they were ever ordered to attack the island.

On the first day of the exercises, five Chinese ballistic missiles fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan, the first time they had landed in those waters. Analysts saw this as Beijing sent a warning to the United States and Japan to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of a conflict there, reminding Washington that it could strike American bases in the region.

China has selected six areas to hold drills because of their importance in a potential campaign to cordon off Taiwan, said Major General Meng Xiangqing, a professor of strategy at National Defense University in Beijing, said in an interview on Chinese television. One zone covers the narrowest part of the Taiwan Strait. Others could be used to blockade a major port or attack three of Taiwan’s main military bases. Another, facing south of Taiwan, could block an emergency exit. China’s military buildup has reached a point where some commanders and analysts believe an invasion is an increasingly plausible, if still very risky, scenario. Although an imminent conflict is unlikely, the exercises are putting the region on edge, and Monday’s announcement of new exercises would only add to those concerns. Quoting experts, Chinese state media said on Monday that the number of jets patrolling the strait would only increase, not decrease. The Chinese leader has long set his sights on Taiwan. Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader for generations, has made it clear that he sees the unification of Taiwan with China as a primary goal of his rule and a key to what he calls the national rejuvenation of China as a modern, unified superpower. . Taiwan featured early in Mr. Xi’s political career. In 1996, a year when tensions erupted in the Taiwan Strait, he became the top political officer of a People’s Liberation Army reserve anti-aircraft division in Fujian province, which faces the island across the Taiwan Strait.

His growing interest in unification also reflects a domestic political calculation. Mr. Xi is expected to be confirmed for an unprecedented third term as leader at a Communist Party congress in the fall. Before this meeting, Mr. Xi will be keen to project an image of strength at home and abroad, particularly on the question of Taiwan.

The exercises are intended not only to threaten Taiwan and the United States, but also to appease Chinese nationalists at home who had seemed disappointed by what they perceived as an insufficiently domineering response. Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations. China’s incursions into the airspace and waters near Taiwan have become more aggressive in recent years, increasing the risk of conflict. In June, Beijing upped the ante when the Foreign Ministry said China had jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait and it could not be considered a international waterway. And over the past year, Chinese military aircraft have increasingly probed the airspace near Taiwan, prompting the Taiwanese military to jam fighter jets. Beijing ratcheted up the pressure during Ms Pelosis’ visit. The Chinese military announced live-fire drills that began on Thursday, some of them in parts of the sea that appear to encroach on areas that Taiwan says are within its territorial waters. In an intentionally ambiguous diplomatic arrangement adopted in 1979, the United States maintains a one-China policy that recognizes, but does not endorse, Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. US leaders have remained vague on how they would help Taiwan if China attacks, but President Biden has pledged to defend the island. Taiwan has long been caught between the two rivals. Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic of China. For decades, its population lived under martial law imposed by a US-backed regime led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had fled China after being overthrown by Mao Zedong’s communist revolution in 1949. China and the United States twice nearly went to war. on Taiwan in the 1950s.

This Cold War tension mostly eased in the 1980s and 1990s as Taiwan democratized and China opened up its economy. But it erupted again in 1995 and 1996, when China opposed a visit by President Lee Teng-hui of Taiwan to Cornell University, his alma mater. China fired missiles near the main island of Taiwan as a warning to Mr Lee, and again as Taiwan prepared for its first open presidential election. The crisis only ended when President Bill Clinton ordered aircraft carriers to opposite ends of the Taiwan Strait.

