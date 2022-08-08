Politics
Nadine Dorries accuses MPs of investigating witch hunt
Boris Johnson’s allies have accused a committee of MPs of investigating whether he misled Parliament by carrying out a vengeful and vindictive witch hunt.
Despite being due to leave Number 10 in less than a month, the Commons Privileges Committee is continuing to investigate whether the Prime Minister was in contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs with his party denials.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, tweeted on Sunday: If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most flagrant abuse of power seen in Westminster.
This will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs serving on the committee, but on the processes of Parliament and of democracy itself.
Lord Goldsmith, who was given a life peerage and ministerial post by Mr Johnson following voters rejecting him as MP for Richmond Park in 2019, tweeted: The Partygate inquiry is clearly rigged.
This is a jury of highly partisan, vengeful and vindictive deputies, almost all of whom have recorded vicious attacks on the person they are trying. This is an obscene abuse of power.
In response to Ms Dorriess’ comment, Labor MP Chris Bryant said: Let’s talk about abuses of power such as illegally suspending Parliament or handing out peerages to donors or tearing up the rules to protect Owen Paterson.
The real abuse of power would be to suspend an investigation to protect your companion.
Mr Bryant recused himself from chairing the inquiry after publicly criticizing Mr Johnson.
There have been no changes to the rules or terms of reference
The inquiry is being led by a Conservative-majority cross-party committee which has chosen Labor MP Harriet Harman to lead it.
Ms Dorries and Lord Goldsmith shared a Mail on Sunday article claiming that the committee’s initial inquiry was to establish whether the Prime Minister intended to mislead MPs, but had been widened to find out s whether he did it intentionally or not, after he said he did it inadvertently.
However, a spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: There have been no changes to the rules or terms of reference.
The initial report released by the committee deals with the process. The contempt brief was prepared by a Principal Clerk of the House of Commons. All clerks are strictly politically impartial.
The report also publishes the advice of the eminent former judge of the Court of Appeal, Sir Ernest Ryder. The committee has released this document as part of its commitment to transparency.
They added that the investigation will seek to determine whether the Chamber was misled; if so, whether it was a contempt; and if so, how serious was that disregard.
The question of whether the deputies were deliberately misled could arise in the context of the last two stages of the investigation.
Parties breaking Covid law in Downing Street were among the scandals that forced Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, and his successor will become the next Prime Minister in September.
But the committee’s inquiry threatens to further tarnish his legacy and could impact his future as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
If found to have lied to Parliament, Mr Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition which, if signed by 10% of his constituents , would trigger a by-election.
MPs on the committee intend to call Mr Johnson to give oral evidence in public in the fall, under oath.
The Prime Minister was also ordered to hand them a cache of documents.
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-prime-minister-mps-parliament-chris-bryant-b1017131.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Roger Earl Mosley, who played ‘TC in ‘Magnum PI’, dies at 83 after a car accident in the Los Angeles area, his family announces August 8, 2022
- UK tech could gain global reach with trade deal with Israel, industry figures say August 8, 2022
- PM Modi calls on states to change cultivation scheme and roll out NEP August 8, 2022
- Alarm is rising in Western capitals over deepening ties between Turkey and Russia August 8, 2022
- UK weather: ban more hose pipes before second heatwave August 8, 2022