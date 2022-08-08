Nadine Dorries accuses MPs of investigating witch hunt

J Boris Johnson’s allies have accused a committee of MPs of investigating whether he misled Parliament by carrying out a vengeful and vindictive witch hunt.

Despite being due to leave Number 10 in less than a month, the Commons Privileges Committee is continuing to investigate whether the Prime Minister was in contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs with his party denials.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, tweeted on Sunday: If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most flagrant abuse of power seen in Westminster.

This will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs serving on the committee, but on the processes of Parliament and of democracy itself.

Read more

Lord Goldsmith, who was given a life peerage and ministerial post by Mr Johnson following voters rejecting him as MP for Richmond Park in 2019, tweeted: The Partygate inquiry is clearly rigged.

This is a jury of highly partisan, vengeful and vindictive deputies, almost all of whom have recorded vicious attacks on the person they are trying. This is an obscene abuse of power.

In response to Ms Dorriess’ comment, Labor MP Chris Bryant said: Let’s talk about abuses of power such as illegally suspending Parliament or handing out peerages to donors or tearing up the rules to protect Owen Paterson.

The real abuse of power would be to suspend an investigation to protect your companion.

Mr Bryant recused himself from chairing the inquiry after publicly criticizing Mr Johnson.

There have been no changes to the rules or terms of reference

The inquiry is being led by a Conservative-majority cross-party committee which has chosen Labor MP Harriet Harman to lead it.

Ms Dorries and Lord Goldsmith shared a Mail on Sunday article claiming that the committee’s initial inquiry was to establish whether the Prime Minister intended to mislead MPs, but had been widened to find out s whether he did it intentionally or not, after he said he did it inadvertently.

However, a spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: There have been no changes to the rules or terms of reference.

The initial report released by the committee deals with the process. The contempt brief was prepared by a Principal Clerk of the House of Commons. All clerks are strictly politically impartial.

The report also publishes the advice of the eminent former judge of the Court of Appeal, Sir Ernest Ryder. The committee has released this document as part of its commitment to transparency.

They added that the investigation will seek to determine whether the Chamber was misled; if so, whether it was a contempt; and if so, how serious was that disregard.

The question of whether the deputies were deliberately misled could arise in the context of the last two stages of the investigation.

Parties breaking Covid law in Downing Street were among the scandals that forced Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, and his successor will become the next Prime Minister in September.

But the committee’s inquiry threatens to further tarnish his legacy and could impact his future as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

If found to have lied to Parliament, Mr Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition which, if signed by 10% of his constituents , would trigger a by-election.

MPs on the committee intend to call Mr Johnson to give oral evidence in public in the fall, under oath.

The Prime Minister was also ordered to hand them a cache of documents.