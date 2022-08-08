Op-Ed: Here’s a factor that could turn diehard Trump supporters away





As some recent surveys suggest, Donald Trump is vulnerable in the 2024 Republican nomination contest and could face significant competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Still, the former president remains the frontrunner and is ardently loved by many Republican voters.

But even if Republicans like him, what could make them vote for someone else in the 2024 primaries?

We explored this question in a survey experiment focusing on Trump’s perceived eligibility. In other words, we wanted to understand if there are any Republicans who love Trump but fear that he will not be the strongest candidate to face Joe Biden or another Democratic candidate in 2024.

Eligibility is a slippery concept because a person voters think can win an election is hard to separate from the candidate they would prefer to see victorious. Trying to assess this distinction requires voters to think more deeply about the candidates than they are typically asked to do.

The idea of ​​eligibility assumes that some candidates will have an easier time than others in a general election and that this advantage is known at the time a nomination decision is made. It’s hard to test that. If the 2020 presidential election had been between, say, Chris Christie and Elizabeth Warren instead of Trump and Biden, it’s conceivable that Republicans would have retained the White House, but we can’t know that alternative outcome. Yet many political pundits and voters consider concepts of eligibility when making choices about candidates.

To test this, we surveyed hundreds of Republican voters and asked them two key questions: 1) Who do you want to see as the Republican candidate for president in 2024? and 2) Who would you be president today if you had a magic wand? This allowed respondents to distinguish between the person they wanted to win and the person they thought they could win. The difference between these two, theoretically, is eligibility. (This approach has been used in previous presidential election cycles.)

There were 208 Republicans in our control group. Some 49% of them said they would wave a magic wand to make Trump president. However, only 44% said they would like to see him as a candidate. This is a modest, although statistically significant, difference. Those who wanted Trump to be president but did not want him as a candidate were widely split among several different candidates as their preferred candidate, with the plurality favoring DeSantis. Although Trump is still the dominant candidate, he is vulnerable in the sense that some of his supporters don’t think he can win.

We also wanted to see if different types of media coverage of Trump could widen or narrow this eligibility gap. In our experiment, we set up several different conditions, with participants randomly assigned to groups of about 200 people. We showed each group a different version of a fictional report, one that praised Trump for his work in office in 2020, one that criticized him, and one that was neutral. We’ve also tagged stories as from Politico or Breitbart. We tested these particular media in a previous survey and found that respondents recognized them as neutral and conservative respectively. The control group did not see any reports. (We debriefed the subjects later to inform them that the story was fabricated for academic research only.)

The results were particularly interesting when people in one of the conditions saw an article by Breitbart criticizing Trump’s work performance. After reading this, about 45% of those polled said they would wave a wand to make Trump president, but only 35% wanted him to be the GOP nominee. What was a 5 point eligibility gap in the control condition turned out to be a 10 point gap in this one. The beneficiary of this experience was overwhelmingly DeSantis.

While Trump beats DeSantis in the wand contest by 45% to 21%, his advantage over DeSantis in nominations is a much narrower 35% to 28%. The intervention of a conservative publication expressing concerns about Trump turned a coronation into a real contest. This should be a serious concern for Trump.

Of course, this is just an experiment. The real world is much more complex. But it suggests that even Republicans who are strong Trump supporters are open to arguments about his ability to win the election, and those supporters seem to see DeSantis as a real option, at least right now.

The past few months have brought particularly rigorous scrutiny of Trump, not the least of which are the revelations of the House Jan. 6 committee. Moreover, some recent polls show that even if Biden is quite unpopular, he would still likely beat Trump in another game. Republicans are surely taking these factors into account when considering their choices for 2024.

Seth Masket is professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. Christopher Celaya is a postdoctoral researcher at the center.

