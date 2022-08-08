The fight against Covid-19 was an example of cooperative federalism, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that all states had a role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it was an example of cooperative federalism. Modi made the remarks during the seventh board meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi. Apart from Union ministers, 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors and two administrators also attended the meeting. Each state has played an important role depending on its ability to bring the country out of the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said. Together, the Center and the state governments presented a major example of collective strength and cooperative federalism to the world. Modi said state governments were focusing on delivery to base public services through cooperation between political lines. Today @NITIAayog The board meeting was fruitful. In keeping with our emphasis on cooperative federalism, we will work collectively to take India to new heights. We focused on ways to improve the lives of farmers, youth and improve our urban spaces. https://t.co/b4D4t7MjDb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022 However, two chief ministers Telanganas K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihars Nitish Kumar did not attend the meeting, The Hindu reported. Rao, in a letter to Modi on August 6, alleged that states were not included as equal partners in the country’s development agenda. The country’s federal structure is being systematically eroded by certain deliberate actions of the Indian government, the chief minister said. Rao accused the Center of micro-managing social welfare programs and ignoring specific state needs. He said that in 2016, NITI Aayog recommended a grant of Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatia, a Telangana government initiative to restore minor irrigation reservoirs. The Chief Minister said NITI Aayog had also recommended central aid of Rs 19,205 crore for the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply scheme. The Indian government not only ignored these recommendations but also failed to release money for these programs, he alleged. Rao said NITI Aayog meetings serve no constructive purpose as chief ministers only have a few minutes to talk. CM Sri KCR conveyed to the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Ji of his decision to stay away from the 7th meeting of the Board of Directors of @NITIAayog as a mark of strong protest against the current trend of the Union Govt. to discriminate against States and not to treat them as equal partners. pic.twitter.com/V9cCC2Nu2L — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 6, 2022 Meanwhile, there has been no official statement as to why Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting. However, it was the fourth meeting convened by the Center since July 17 that the Chief Minister of Bihar was not present, India time reported. The NITI Aayogs Board discussed four topics during the meeting on Diversifying Sunday Crops, Implementing National Education Policy in School Education, Implementing the Policy in School Education, higher education and urban governance. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Center to extend for five years the compensation grant to states that have lost revenue due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. In July 2017, the Center said states would be compensated for any lost revenue from the new tax for up to five years. This window expired on June 30. Sixteen states have requested that compensation be extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1029968/fight-against-covid-19-was-an-example-of-co-operative-federalism-says-pm-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos