Boris Johnson is selling the house. Few can afford it





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to put his house up for sale. A few months after buying it in 2019, she had to move to a Downing Street mansion, which she will be moving from soon. We should know the new Prime Minister of Great Britain on September 5th.





/Illustrative photo /Shutterstock After three years in Downing Street, Boris Johnson is probably dreaming of a fresh start in a new place. Additionally, if the house is bought for the price – i.e. £1,600,000 – Johnson and Ms Carrie Symonds will earn £400,000 purely. This is a considerable amount, but property prices are rising at such a rate in London. The couple acquire a beautiful Victorian house with a garden and four bedrooms in the fashionable Customs House in Camberwell in 2019. Their acquisition was linked to controversial events which took place in the flat where Johnson lives with his partner, who is still Minister of Foreign Affairs. They got out after an argument to which the neighbors reacted strongly. Even the police were called to the scene. One of those episodes in particular became a chase, and it was sparked by Johnson’s tendency to sit too long in front of the computer screen, which Ms Symonds didn’t want to tolerate. Boris Johnson was forced to resign as Prime Minister after a series of Downing Street scandals – it’s about breaking lockdown rules and booze parties at a time when Brits have had to comply with pandemic restrictions. The Prime Minister repeatedly missed the truth when explaining his behavior in the House of Commons and was eventually misled by the appointment of a party colleague whom he knew was accused of sexual acts. You are registered in your Downing Street flat shameful card. It should be remembered that Johnson tried to renovate the subordinate mansion at the dictation of his wife for a fabulous sum, and it was funded by wealthy donors who poured millions into the Conservative Party account. Johnson and Symonds have spent over £100,000 on renovations. AND they would get by without the curiosity of the media. Reporters said a single roll of wallpaper cost £100 – but Ms Carrie Symonds had such discerning taste. The house Boris Johnson has is in South Camberwell. It is a very fashionable part of town. According to reports, the couple are looking for a mansion a little further from the center, in Harne Hill. It’s hard to say what the former prime minister will do after he leaves Downing Street. He would not cease to be an MP, but he would no doubt have something to do with the government that his successor or successor would form in the name of his royal highness. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who memorably resigned in protest at Johnson, and current Foreign Minister Liz Truss are vying for the post of Conservative Party leader and future Prime Minister of Great Britain. -Brittany.who remained in Johnson’s government to the end. The winner of this race will be chosen by vote among all members of the ruling party. They are about 160,000, or even less than half of the entire electorate. These are the rules of procedure when the Prime Minister resigns between legislative elections.

