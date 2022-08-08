Politics
PM Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning the Maiden Medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning his first Commonwealth medal.
With this win, PV Sindhu fulfilled his dream of winning Commonwealth Games gold. PV Sindhu won her first Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold medal by defeating Michelle Li of Canada, the 2014 champion in Glasgow, in the badminton women’s singles final.
Sindhu was playing aggressively, controlled rallies well and didn’t give her opponent many chances as she won 21-15, 21-13 in the final at the show court in Hall No. 5 of the National Exhibition Center (NEC).
Sindhu is a double Olympic champion. With the victory, she also picked up her first-ever women’s singles medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the 2022 CWG.
Rounds of Tweets are flooded on Twitter, following the accomplishment of success.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulates PV Sindhu on his maiden Olympic victory.
Mamata Banerjee took to her Twitter account to congratulate PV Sindhu, an Indian badminton player, Pride of Nations @Pvsindhu1 wins badminton singles gold at the Common Wealth Games, 2022.
Union Minister of I&B and Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur also congratulates PV Sindhu.
Anurag Thakur tweeted, The shine of @Pvsindhu1 make history once again! You have glued us to our TV screens! What a fine demonstration of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022! PV SINDHU you are the PRIDE of India!
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated PV Sindhu.
