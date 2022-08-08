Dangerous fatalism about a US-China war

When an international dispute has been brewing for decades, it can feel like a chronic disease that will never end. The United States and China clashed over Taiwan in the 1950s. I wrote a cover story for The Economist on the Taiwan Strait crisis in 1995.

It is therefore tempting to consider the menacing military exercises that China is carrying out off the coast of Taiwan as the latest chapter in a long saga.

But this time it’s different. In the past, a US-China war over Taiwan seemed like a real possibility, but no more than that. Today, a growing number of experts believe that a US-China conflict is not only possible but probable. James Crabtree, director for Asia of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said: On our current course, some sort of military confrontation between the United States and China over the next decade now seems more likely than ‘unlikely.

Senior Western officials are too cautious to say such a thing in public, but many share Crabtree’s pessimism in private. A window into American thinking opened in 2021, when Admiral Phil Davidson, the outgoing leader of the Indo-Pacific Americas Command, Told Congress that he saw a clear threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan within the next six years.

The rhetoric of Chinese governments is certainly nationalistic and belligerent. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the United States, responded to Nancy Pelosis’ controversial visit to Taiwan last week by Tweeter a Upper gunPeople’s Liberation Army style video of drills complete with missiles, explosions, sirens and singing troops. The message was clear and without subtlety.

Fear of impending war is fueled by changes in China, the United States and Taiwan itself.

Since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, Beijing’s foreign policy has become markedly more aggressive. China has built military bases in the South China Sea and Chinese forces have killed Indian troops in clashes in the Himalayas. China’s relentless military buildup means the country now has more warships than America.

Unlike his predecessors, who seemed ready to wait for eventual reunification with Taiwan, Xi has called question a historic mission that cannot be passed down from generation to generation. Popular expectations were so high that some Chinese nationalists appeared disappointed that the People’s Liberation Army had not shot down the Pelosis plane.

Attitudes in the United States have also changed. The only thing on which there seems to be cross-party agreement in Washington is that China is an increasingly dangerous rival that must be confronted. Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods have been maintained by the Biden administration. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have expanded their ties with Taiwan.

Biden has now said three times that the United States will fight to defend Taiwan if China invades a waiver of the official US policy of strategic ambiguity. The insistence of his managers that their boss had misspoken becomes less convincing each time.

Bidens’ repeated suggestions that the US would go to war over Taiwan contrast starkly with his clear statement, before Russia invaded Ukraine, that America would not be directly involved in military action. . This reflects a widely held belief in Washington that, for strategic and ideological reasons, Taiwan’s fate will define the balance of power in the 21st century.

However, tensions might not reach their boiling point had it not been for the changes in Taiwan itself. In 2016, then in 2020, the island elected President Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the progressive Democratic Party, traditionally considered independentist. Although Tsai has avoided formal steps towards independence, it is clear that the younger generation of Taiwanese increasingly see their future as separate from the mainland.

The one country, two systems formula, proclaimed by Beijing for Hong Kong, was also launched by China as a model for Taiwan. But Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong makes the territory look more like a dire warning sign for Taiwan than a potential model.

Taiwanese know that Xi’s sugary talk of peaceful reunification is, in fact, the code for annexation and incorporation into a dictatorship. They won’t accept it and shouldn’t accept it. This means that, if Xi seriously insists that the Taiwan issue must be resolved to Beijing’s satisfaction in this generation, force is his only option.

A Chinese resort to force would be a tragedy not just for Taiwan, but for mainland China itself. This would lead to massive casualties on all sides, permanent alienation between Taiwanese and mainlanders, and a breakdown in the global economy that would jeopardize decades of Chinese growth. Above all, it would risk a direct conflict with the United States and a Third World War.

But just because an invasion of Taiwan would be reckless and immoral doesn’t mean it will never happen. As Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows, nationalism, authoritarianism and resentment of American power can be a powerful and dangerous combination.

As they contemplate a conflict over Taiwan, Beijing and Washington feel compelled to speak out and act decisively. Each side hopes the other is bluffing. Hope they are both right.

