Politics
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi salutes VP’s ‘blabla’
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the spirit and words of Ms Venkaiah Naidu as he praised his five-year tenure as Deputy Speaker and Speaker of Rajya Sabha during which “the productivity of the House has increased of 70%”.
In his farewell address for Naidu at Rajya Sabha, Modi said the outgoing president encouraged dialogue and had set standards and a legacy that will continue to guide his successors.
Naidu ends his five-year term on August 10.
Modi said Naidu was of the view that interruptions of proceedings beyond a point were a contempt of the House.
He worked on the principle that “let the government propose, let the opposition oppose, let the house dispose”, Modi said.
“One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. use of mother tongue.
On Naidu’s famous one-liners, the Prime Minister said ‘these are wit-liners’.
“There is both depth and substance in what Naidu is saying,” he said.
Rajya Sabha’s productivity has increased by 70% during Naidu’s tenure and the attendance of MPs has increased: Prime Minister Modi Modi said he had worked closely with Naidu over the years. “I also saw him take on different responsibilities and he handled each of them with great dedication.” “As vice-president, you devoted a lot of time to the well-being of young people. Many of your programs focused on Yuva Shakti,” he said.
Modi said this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated with the President, Vice President, Lok Sabha Chairman and Prime Minister all born in independent India. “And each of them come from very humble backgrounds.”
This report is automatically generated from the PTI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.
Read also : Sharp-witted Bhalo Manush, former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is India’s new vice president
