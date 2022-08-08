Will Boris Johnson have a second political life as NATO chief?





It looks like Boris Johnson’s great political career is coming to an end after his resignation as Prime Minister of Britain. This happened in an atmosphere of outrage and distrust of even members of their own government. Because in total several dozen people have resigned from government posts. The wave of resignations began after Downing Street admitted Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations against MP Chris Pincher since 2019, yet appointed him deputy whip in February of the parliamentary club. Johnson’s big troubles started earlier, however, at the end of 2021. It was then revealed that during the pandemic lockdown, parties were taking place at the Prime Minister’s headquarters. In May 2022, a report on these spring 2020 events was published. Johnson then argued in the House of Commons that he had only enjoyed the parties for a short time and had no idea that “they lasted much longer than necessary”. As indicated in the report, a total of 16 such informal meetings took place during the consolidation period. Boris Johnson may be out of work for a while However, saying goodbye to the premiership may prove to be just a temporary slowdown in Johnson’s career pace. His name was among the candidates for the prestigious and extremely important post – the Secretary General of NATO. Supporters of his candidacy include, among other politicians from Ukraine, which is not a member of the Alliance. According to Dr Krzysztof Winkler of the University of Warsaw, the British politician is not without luck. Maciej Zakrocki’s interlocutor, however, indicated that Johnson might be hampered by the need to enlist the support of all members of the North Atlantic Alliance. – Of course, from the point of view of Ukraine, but also on the eastern flank of NATO, including Poland, a person like Johnson already has an unambiguous position on what is happening in Ukraine, it would be very popular – said Radio TOK FM in the afternoon. But the Briton has many opponents. – It is unclear how, for example, the French will react, who in turn see Johnson as a person who led to Brexit – explained an expert from the University of Warsaw and the Polish Geopolitical Society. It is therefore not excluded that we have to look for more compromising candidates than the British. – Although it is possible that Johnson will get a second life as NATO Secretary General. It will depend on how the general situation in the world develops – assesses Dr. Krzysztof Winkler. The term of current Alliance leader Jens Stoltenberg was due to end on October 1, 2022. But due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Norwegian will say goodbye to his post at the end of September 2023. The dpa agency – before Russia’s attack on Ukraine – indicated among the candidates for Stoltenberg’s successors, among others, first The Netherlands Mark Rutte, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Head of European Diplomacy Federic Mogherini and Prime Minister Britain There is May. .

