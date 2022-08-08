Not 5 or 7, but 6 live-fire military exercises by China. Why?





China’s People’s Liberation Army, which began military drills around Taiwan on Thursday, is carrying out six such drills

beijing: China carried out new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, defying calls to end its biggest-ever drills around the democratic island following a visit by the US House Speaker , Nancy Pelosi. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which began military drills around Taiwan on Thursday, is currently conducting six such drills, according to CGTN. Explaining the importance of military drills, Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defense University of the People’s Liberation Army, told the local media network, “The military drills are different from those in recent years because they cover larger area, are getting closer to the island, involve more military elements and should be very effective”. Zhang Junshe, senior researcher at the PLA Naval Research Academy, further explained the significance of the six areas around the island that were selected for the drills. “The exercise area southeast of Pingtan Island is the narrowest point on either side of the Taiwan Strait, breaking the ‘middle line’ that China has never recognized,” CGTN reported. He further noted that two exercise areas in the north of Taiwan Island can directly block Keelung Port. In addition, the exercise area in eastern Taiwan can directly target military bases in Hualien and Taitung, forming the “frontal strike posture”. Similarly, entry and exit from the Bashi Channel can be controlled through the practice area southeast of Kenting. Kaohsiung military bases can be controlled by an exercise area in southwest Taiwan, close to Kaohsiung and Zuoying. This may allow the six exercise areas to blockade the island of Taiwan, according to local media. China will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday. China raged over Pelosi’s trip – the most senior US elected official to visit Taiwan in decades – tearing up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, including on climate change, according to AFP. and defense. It has also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles in what analysts have described as a practice of blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-governing island that China claims as its territory. While the exercises were due to end on Sunday, neither Beijing nor Taipei has confirmed their conclusion, although Taiwan’s transport ministry said it had seen evidence suggesting at least a partial withdrawal. (With agency contributions) Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

