Jokowi gives signal to stop tin and bauxite export this year





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia would halt tin and bauxite exports after previously halting nickel exports. Jokowi said the government would stop export conduct and bauxite This year. He said this was done to encourage the acceleration of economic transformation towards a value-added economy. “After this nickel, even though it was not completed in the WTO, we will stop it again, this year maybe tin or bauxite will be stopped,” Jokowi said during a gathering at PPAD, Sentul, West Java, as cited by Setpres. Youtube, Friday (5/8/2022). ). Jokowi said he would order state enterprises to process tin and bauxite into high-value products. Public enterprises will be able to cooperate with the private sector. “If state-owned enterprises and the private sector are not ready for technology, there is no problem in taking partners. Foreign partners for technology transfer are okay, why are we allergic? But factories, industries are in the country,” he said. In addition, Jokowi said, since the VOC era, Indonesia has always exported mineral raw materials and coal. According to him, this must be stopped immediately even though Indonesia will face legal action from several countries. “Since the VOC era, raw materials have been exported. Raw materials are the best. Dredged coal directly sends raw materials, nickel dredges send raw materials, copper dredges, Freeport sends raw materials .industrialization,” he said. Jokowi then gave an example that Indonesia has been exporting nickel raw materials for years. He said that in 2014, the export value of nickel raw materials was only 1.1 billion US dollars, or about 15 trillion rupees per year. However, once the export of raw materials is stopped and nickel is processed into high-value commodities, the export value will soar to Rs 300 trillion in 2021. “But we were sued in the WTO by the European Union, brought to the WTO, sued. I told them please sue, I will deal with it. Indonesia will deal with it,” he said. Jokowi said. Jokowi said that so far the trial has not been completed as Indonesia has also presented reasonable grounds. He stressed that Indonesia has the right to decide to process its own mining products. “Our own goods, our own nickel, why is the European Union busy and suing? Because their steel industry has no one to supply their raw materials, the industry has moved to Indonesia” , did he declare. The president also revealed the benefits Indonesia can derive from industrialization. First, government taxes will increase. Secondly, there are also job opportunities in Indonesia, not in other countries. He said industrialization would open up many job opportunities.

