Medalist Nikhat Zareen delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen picked up a gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. She beat Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (light flyweight) category, becoming the third Indian boxer to medal in Birmingham. . Nikhat had fought with Mc Naul during a training camp in Belfast with the Irish national team and had already sorted out the Irish national champion. As the boxer from Northern Ireland is good at grabbing and counter-attacking, Nikhat decided to keep her distance and didn’t allow her to come close. She dominated the fight and got perfect scores from all five judges. CWG 2022 Live Updates Day 10 Following a clinical win, Nikhat interacted with media personnel and said, “It’s great to be Commonwealth Games champion, especially after becoming world champion earlier this year. It feels good to win another gold medal for my country. It was really a good fight. She was an experienced fighter, but my only goal was to win this fight. CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|IN DEPTH|INDIA FOCUS|OFF PITCH|IN PHOTOS|MEDALS COUNT Zareen further said she was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she would take his autograph on his boxing gloves. I am very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time and I want a new one now. Last time I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I’m going to take it on my boxing gloves, Zareen said. Nikhat made it three out of three for India with a strong performance despite competing in a new weight class. She had won gold at the world championships in 52 kg but since this weight class was not included in either the CWG or the Asian Games, Nikhat decided to go down to 50 kg. She was also equally effective in this division as she edged Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul to win a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50kg final on Sunday. Earlier, Amit Panghal won another boxing gold medal for the country after beating England’s Kiaran Macdonald in the 48-51kg (flyweight) final at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Read it Recent news and recent news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/will-take-his-autograph-on-my-boxing-gloves-nikhat-zareen-excited-to-meet-pm-narendra-modi-5707981.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos