Mr. Jokowi surfing between two corals





Monday 8 August 2022 – 07:30 WIB

LIVEPolicy Political observer Mr. Qodari considers that voluntary organizations and political parties (party) are equally important and considered by President Joko Widodo when it comes to the support he will give to presidential and vice-presidential candidates. presidency for the 2024 election. Pak Jokowi surfs between two reefs, the Party Reef and the Volunteer Reef, which are both equally important, Qodari said during a public discussion hosted by Total Politics titled “Musra Title, Jokowi Chooses Who?” in Jakarta on Sunday August 7, 2022. Qodari said that Jokowi realized that one of his power bases was the volunteer body which he said was the embodiment of the Indonesian people who were not registered with political parties but d On the other hand, he did not deny the important role of political parties in the process. formal government mechanisms. Number 01 presidential candidate Joko Widodo (left) takes a selfie with the Regional Campaign Team (TKD) and volunteers in Palembang, South Sumatra The role of political parties is important in terms of submitting all formal nomination processes, the mechanism of managing the state government is through parties, the DPR contains parties, he said. He said that volunteers and political parties have important complementary functions as a place to absorb aspirations. The large number of volunteer bodies in Jokowi managed to maintain the strength of its leadership to be able to give birth to the phenomenon of volunteerism. It is optimistic that Jokowi will absorb the aggregation of aspirations of various elements related to the possibility of supporting the 2024 election, including the results of the popular consultation (musra) which will be initiated by a number of Jokowi volunteer groups. to collect the names of the presidents and the vice-presidential candidates for 2024 in the near future.

