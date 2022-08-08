Ships Resume Taiwan Routes Amid China Exercise Uncertainty | International exchange





More than 30 vessels have passed through China’s drilling grounds since Sunday, according to vessel tracking data.

Shipping in the Taiwan Strait has shown signs of returning to normal, despite a lack of clarity over when Chinese military exercises around the island will end. More than 30 vessels have passed through China’s drilling area south of Taiwan’s main port since Sunday, according to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, with the latest vessel positions showing four of the total six areas are traversed . Shipping through the Taiwan Strait, a key route for supply chains and commodities, has faced uncertainty and delays since Beijing began its most provocative military drills in decades following the House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan last week. Some shipowners banned their ships from transiting the strait, while others sailed around the drilling areas. Vessels had also been reluctant to approach the main port of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, seeking to avoid the large drilling area just offshore. Ships are now beginning to return to their original routes. The supertanker Barakah, loaded with crude oil from the Middle East, was moored off Kaohsiung on Monday after diverting last week to Sha Lung port on the northern tip of the island, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Ghinah crude tanker is also on its way to Kaohsiung after changing course to Sha Lung. Two liquefied natural gas ships also arrived at Taiwan ports on Monday after slowing offshore for a few days, the data showed. The military exercises were due to end on Sunday, but it is unclear if the drills have ended. There was no official announcement and Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Partys Global Times newspaper, said they had been extended. China has also publicized drills in other areas along its coast, including live-arms fire from Aug. 6-15 in the southern part of the Yellow Sea separating the mainland from the Korean Peninsula, a frequent exercise area. The Maritime Security Administration also said military drills will be held in parts of the northern Bohai Sea for a month starting Aug. 8, and warned ships to avoid entering the area. . Exercises also took place in this area around this time last year.

