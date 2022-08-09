Donald Trump says FBI agents are looking for Mar-a-Lago | Political news





DEVELOPING HISTORYDEVELOPING HISTORY,

The former president is a potential subject of a number of investigations into his affairs and his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

A large group of federal agents entered former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence in an unannounced raid, he said on social media on Monday.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials entered the property in a move that was neither necessary nor appropriate, Trump wrote in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the raid were unclear.

Trump said his home, the Mar-a-Lago estate, was besieged, raided and occupied, calling it a militarization of the justice system that could only happen in broken Third World countries.

He alleged in his statement that the FBI’s decision was supported by Democrats who desperately did not want him to run for re-election in 2024.

They even broke into my safe!, he said.

Trump was not at Mar a Lago when officers arrived. He was seen on Monday leaving Trump Tower in New York, where he also has a residence.

In February, classified documents were found in 15 boxes of official documents related to the Trump presidency recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the United States National Archives. Under US law, all communications regarding presidential duties must be preserved. The National Archives had referred the incident to the US Department of Justice.

White House aides said Trump often tore up documents that then had to be taped together.

Justice Department spokeswoman Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including on whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally authorized the search, The Associated Press reported.

Photographs released Monday morning reportedly showed handwritten notes from Trump torn at the bottom of a toilet bowl. Axios first reported the allegations which it says are included in an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

The former president is also linked to investigations into potentially illegal business practices, his efforts to nullify the 2020 US election and his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Several former advisers and staff have testified as part of the congressional inquiry into the origins of the Capitol riot, with much of the focus on the former president, his actions leading up to it, and his refused for hours to subdue his crowd of supporters as they stormed the Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/8/donald-trump-says-fbi-agents-are-searching-mar-a-lago

