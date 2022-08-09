Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah salute women’s cricket team for silver medal
The Indian cricket team was unable to win the gold medal after suffering a demoralizing defeat against Australia. Nevertheless, they managed to win the silver and in doing so made the country proud. From politicians to cricketers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of high-profile figures wished the team a brave run in the tournament which ended in defeat against Australia. Here are some of the main reactions.
Also Read: CWG 2022 Finals – Yastika Bhatias Tumble Sparks Laugh Riot in India Dug Out | LOOK
We are proud of you #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ri7VWsSxHp
BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022
Good game #TeamIndia.
A tight match last night but our team gave it their all.
Congratulations on winning India’s first medal in cricket at #CommonwealthGames2022. pic.twitter.com/Txlt1PxRnb
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 8, 2022
Sath Mein Girenge
Sath Mein Uthenge
Hum Hai Team India
Hum Sath Mein Challenge! #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/6ie5znGDQ8
Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 8, 2022
Not the result we wanted. super proud of my team. We have given everything. #CommonwealthGames2022 #Silver medal #TeamIndia https://t.co/y8ZaxmaopV
RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) August 8, 2022
Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket across the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022
What an exceptional game!
Congratulation to #TeamIndia for winning silver in women’s cricket at #Commonwealth2022 . Although misfires on gold, they won millions of hearts today.@ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/wvMXvVDX35
Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 7, 2022
The whole nation is proud of you bravo https://t.co/KFXfebzwXi
parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 7, 2022
Congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the silver medal at #Commonwealth Games. You played like champions until the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our girls have done our country proud in Birmingham.
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022
Well done team India. You may have lost the final, but you definitely won our hearts. Wonderful shot by @ImHarmanpreet @JemiRodrigues played well throughout the matches. @Deepti_Sharma06 always reliable and @renukasinghthakur was outstanding in the tournament #PROUD pic.twitter.com/vcrp6CVjRu
Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2022
India’s women’s cricket team once again succumbed to stage fright after suffering a nine-point loss to powerhouse Australia in the Commonwealth Games gold medal game here on Sunday.
The Women In Blue lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving much to be desired.
Losing like winning is also a habit and in the end, the Southern Stars’ self-confidence prevailed, with the opposition putting a lot of pressure on themselves.
Beth Mooney (61 of 41) had a shot-packed half-century as Australia managed to reach 161 in eight despite a spirited effort from India.
