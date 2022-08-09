Donald Trump Says FBI Raided Mar-A-Lago While Executing Search Warrant – Deadline





The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago while executing a search warrant on the property on Monday, Donald Trump said.

It’s unclear exactly why the FBI obtained the search warrant, but The New York Times reported that it was linked to an investigation into boxes of classified material that were brought to Mar-A-Lago after the end of Trump’s presidency, rather than handing over the National Archives.

The raid also comes as the Justice Department investigates Trump’s conduct related to Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported last month.

News of the search warrant against a former president, considered unprecedented, quickly dominated cable news coverage. Generally, for a judge to sign a search warrant, there must be probable cause that a crime has been committed, senior legal analyst Elie Honig told CNN. The network reported that officers arrived Monday morning and were there for several hours.

Trump said in a statement, “These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. . Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

He said that “after working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Trump spoke out against the FBI’s action, while claiming that “they even broke into my safe.”

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Fox News commentators echoed Trump’s attacks on the FBI’s action as politically motivated, even though the current director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by him.

Earlier Monday, Axios posted photos of toilets with torn messages in the bowl. The photos were obtained by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, whose forthcoming book will contain a detail that White House staff sometimes found wads of paper in the toilet, believed to have been thrown there by Trump.

The Times and other outlets reported on an ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. The National Archives discovered in January that 15 boxes of documents had been transported to Mar-A-Lago. After returning, archivists “identified items marked as classified national security information in the boxes,” Archivist of the United States David Ferriero wrote in a letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) earlier this year.

There have been indications that the Justice Department has stepped up its Jan. 6 investigation and the role of Trump and his top advisers. Prosecutors reportedly questioned witnesses before a grand jury, including some prominent figures who appeared before the Jan. 6 Committee.

More soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/08/donald-trump-mar-a-lago-raid-1235087804/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos