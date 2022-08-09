Xi Jinping seizes the knife of homeland security to perfect his grip on power

Xi Jinping finally has something that has eluded him for nearly a decade: a trusted confidant at the top of China’s police ministry.

Wang Xiaohong’s appointment as public security minister in June marked another breakthrough for Xi in his relentless consolidation of power since he was named head of the Communist Party of China and its Central Military Commission in 2012.

Over the past week, the Chinese president has exercised his authority over the latter with historic effect, launching unprecedented military exercises that have irrevocably altered the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

He is expected to retain both posts for an unprecedented third term at a party congress this year, followed by his reappointment as state president at the next annual session of China’s parliament.

Xi and Wang have known each other since at least the mid-1990s, when the former was rising through the ranks in southeastern Fujian province and Wang was a senior police official in the provincial capital, Fuzhou.

Wang’s predecessors in the Ministry of Public Security, Zhao Kezhi and Guo Shengkun, were not considered particularly close to Xi.

Guo and Zhao were already high-ranking party leaders when Xi became general secretary, and their career paths had never intersected with Xi in the past, said Li Ling, an expert on Chinese politics and law at the University of Vienna.

Xi’s grip on two of the parties’ three power centers, the military weapon and the propaganda pen, has been firm for many years.

As China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, Xi oversaw a radical overhaul of the People’s Liberation Army during his first term. The party’s most prominent propaganda outlets regularly offer flattering coverage of its activities, such as the recent triumphant tours of Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

But China’s traditional third pillar of party power, the internal security apparatus, or knife, has been relatively resilient, said Peter Mattis, an expert on China’s security apparatus at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington.

In the year before Wang was named China’s police chief, at least three current or former vice ministers of public security were purged for corruption. Two of them, Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun, were accused of conniving, criticizing major party policies and having excessive political ambitions.

That is why [Xis] Rectification campaign against the politico-legal apparatus is so important, Mattis said. Progressing through these areas is how Mao rose to power.

Willy Lam, an expert in partisan politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that Fu and Sun were indeed accused of trying to form an anti-party cabal, i.e. an anti-Xi Jinping faction. .

Wang Xiaohong, meanwhile, is a trusted confidant. He and Xi go back a long way, Lam added. Xi got what he wanted, which was to put a key protege in charge of the police establishment.

Xi has also worked diligently to install allies in the party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees China’s police, state security and judiciary. In another measure of its importance, it enjoys an official budget greater than that of the army.

Although still led by Guo, 67, Xi’s protege Chen Yixin has been the CPLC’s general secretary and de facto chief of operations since 2018.

Chen worked closely with Xi 20 years ago in Zhejiang province, where the future president served as governor and party secretary. Xi brought Chen to Beijing in 2015 and sent him to Hubei province, the center of the global coronavirus pandemic, to help stabilize the outbreak in February 2020.

In a recent speech to domestic security officials, Chen said, “Our party, our country and our people are so lucky to have Xi Jinping as the core of the party, as the leader of the people and as the commander-in-chief.

He has the aura of leadership, exceptional intelligence, personal charisma and people are in his heart, Chen added. The more complicated the situation and the more difficult the task, the more we need Xi Jinping as helmsman.

Li said Chen was a leading candidate to succeed Guo as CPLC leader at this year’s party congress.

Chen Yixin short [internal security matters] day to day for some time and there is no indication that [Xis] control of the judiciary and institutions has been hampered, Li said.

But it would be even better [for Xi] whether the new CPLC manager is an entirely reliable follower of [his] own field.

The power of the CPLC was clearly demonstrated by Zhou Yongkang, who ruled his fiefdoms with impunity under Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor.

Zhou, who backed a rival to Xi in the party’s internal selection process for a new leader in 2012, was sentenced to life in prison for alleged corruption in 2015. He remains to this day the most powerful victim of the Xi’s anti-corruption campaign.

Zhou Yongkang had the ability to seriously threaten other party and state leaders with his control over security resources, said Samantha Hoffman, a sinologist at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The CPLC device is fundamental for stability.

Additional reporting by Andy Lin in Hong Kong