FBI raids Trump home in Mar-a-Lago as part of investigation into classified documents





Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of his Florida home.

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump said in a released statement. on Truth Social, his social media website, calling the move prosecutorial misconduct and an attempt by Democrats to harm a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s actions in relation to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Efforts by then-presidents to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election were also the focus of the House Select Committees investigation on Jan. 6. In May, a federal grand jury also began investigating whether Trump mishandled classified documents, including taking 15 boxes of documents from the Florida compound.

Former US attorney and NBC legal analyst Barb McQuade was among those who noted that the FBI would have needed a judge to agree that there was “probable reason to believe that evidence of a specific crime will be found at the scene” in order to carry out a search. guaranteed to have been approved.

The New York Times reported late Monday that two people familiar with the investigation said it appeared to center on documents Trump took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. Earlier this year, The Washington Post reported that some of the documents were “so sensitive that they may not be able to be described in future inventory reports in an unclassified manner.”

Trump’s handling of documents subject to protection under the Presidential Records Act came under scrutiny throughout the day on Monday after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos that appeared to show Trump trying to dispose of documents by tearing them up and placing them in the toilet. .

Regarding the FBI search warrant executed Monday at Mar-a-Lago, the White House released a statement to NBC News saying: We have not been notified of the reported action and will refer you to the Department of Justice for any additional information.

Monday’s raid was first reported by Florida Politics, which said the FBI executed a search warrant and left the scene minutes before Trump released his statement about it.

They even broke into my safe! Trump said in the statement, comparing the latest events to the Watergate burglary. Trump also lamented that his opponent in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton, was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. An FBI investigation into Clinton’s handling of emails recommended that the former secretary of state not be charged with a crime, and an internal State Department investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing.

Trump concluded by writing, I will continue to fight for the great American people!

