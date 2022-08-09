What, no proof? This does not stop Pakistani Imran Khan





In a series of tweets on July 21, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrated the landslide victory of his party PTI in the local elections.

The victory brought the PTI back in control of Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab. And it has revived Khans’ hopes for a political comeback after he was ousted from national office in April, when a no-confidence vote in parliament put a coalition government in power.

Since then, Khan has attacked the United States, claiming they somehow rigged the April vote against him behind the scenes. And he continued to demonize the United States, now with the Punjab results as a new springboard.

Khan has produced no evidence that the United States intervened, or attempted to intervene, to oust him. Nor is it the first time that Khan has used baseless claims of election interference to drum up sympathy.

Elections in Pakistan have always been controversial. Khan was chosen as Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 after a chaotic and violent election cycle.

He won then by positioning himself as an anti-corruption populist, and he received the support of the Pakistani military. The country has been under intermittent military rule since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, and military leaders are the main power brokers.

In addition to its political clout, the military often guides Pakistan’s foreign policy and has worked closely with the US government to counter terrorist groups.

As the winner, Khan defended the legitimacy of the 2018 elections that brought him to the prime minister’s office. Critics, however, accused the election of being marred by arbitrary detentions and violations of press freedom and the rights of assembly and expression.

Opposition politicians said they were arrested and detained by the army as part of a campaign to pressure them into publicly supporting Khan and the PTI.

Khan’s tenure as prime minister did not bring stability. His popularity declined as he struggled to deliver on his campaign promises, particularly economic reform. The Pakistani military establishment also grew impatient.

As a result, Khans relationship deteriorated with the army, led by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The two men were publicly at odds over key appointments and foreign policy issues.

And while Bajwa declared political neutrality, he distanced himself from Khan. This distance was widely seen as a key factor in ousting Khans.

As the military grew cold for Khan, opposition parties united to call for a vote of no confidence.

Shabhaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led these efforts. Khan attempted to dissolve the National Assembly and propose new elections, but the effort was blocked by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

When the vote of no confidence passed, Sharif was elected by the National Assembly to replace Khan as Prime Minister and continues in that role.

Sharif is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to prison in two corruption cases in 2018 stemming from the Panama Papers revelations. Exposure to secret offshore accounts connected Sharif and his children to high-end properties in London.

Nawaz Sharif left the country in 2019. He denied corruption charges, but Pakistani courts rejected his appeals.

The Khans PTI party and Sharifs PML-N have been fierce competitors since the 2018 vote.

In an effort to delegitimize the April vote, Khan accused Shabhaz Sharif and the PML-N of collusion in a US move to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs. Meanwhile, he characterized the military’s behavior as part of a US-backed coup.

The problem is that Khan did not support him. And the US State Department and the Pakistani military say there is no evidence behind Khan’s claims.

In response to widespread public and institutional opposition to Khan in the spring of 2022, a PTI minister claimed that the vote of no confidence against him was part of an international plot not to allow the United States to build a counterterrorism base on Pakistani soil. .

Khan also accused US diplomat Donald Lu of orchestrating the vote of no confidence, saying the intervention was conveyed verbally and in a written cipher.

Khan has yet to produce verifiable evidence to support this claim. Responding to reporters’ questions on April 4, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: There is absolutely no truth to these allegations.

After the country’s Supreme Court blocked its efforts to overturn the April vote, the Khan and PTI leaders set their sights on July’s by-elections in Punjab. The by-elections provided an opportunity to win seats in the National Assembly and repudiate Sharifs’ term as prime minister.

The khans are winning there, as Punjab is Pakistan’s most populous and important province and a stronghold of support for its PML-N opponents. He spent the months leading up to the vote campaigning on allegations of election interference.

Can the strategy continue to work? General elections in Pakistan are scheduled for August 2023, but they may take place earlier in several different scenarios.

For example, the ruling coalition in the National Assembly might agree to dissolve the government, or individual members might defect, resulting in the loss of the coalition’s majority. Sharif also has the power to dissolve the government for new elections.

It looks like a vote could take place in October at the earliest. This is what the Election Commission of Pakistan said in a recent report concluding that it would take that long to prepare.

