Trump asked aide why his generals couldn’t be like Hitler, book says





WASHINGTON President Donald J. Trump told his top White House aide that he wanted to have generals like those who reported to Adolf Hitler, saying they were completely loyal to the leader of the Nazi regime, according to a forthcoming book on the 45th president. .

Why can’t you be like the German generals? Mr. Trump told John Kelly, his chief of staff, preceding the question with an obscenity, according to an excerpt from The Divider: Trump in the White House, by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, published online by The New Yorker Monday morning. (Mr. Baker is the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times; Ms. Glasser is an editor for The New Yorker.)

The excerpt portrays Mr. Trump as deeply frustrated with his senior military officials, whom he considered insufficiently loyal or obedient to him. In the conversation with Mr. Kelly, which took place years before the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the authors write, the chief of staff told Mr. Trump that the German generals had tried to kill Hitler three times and had almost fired off.

Mr Trump was dismissive, according to the excerpt, apparently ignorant of World War II history that Mr Kelly, a retired four-star general, knew only too well.

No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him, the president replied, according to the authors of the books. In his version of the story, the generals of the Third Reich had been completely subjugated to Hitler; it was the model he wanted for his army. Kelly told Trump there were no such American generals, but the president was determined to test the proposal.

Much of the clip focuses on General Mark A. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s top military official, under Mr Trump. When the President offered him the position, General Milley said to him: I will do whatever you ask me to do. But he quickly soured on the president.

The generals’ frustration with the president peaked on June 1, 2020, when Black Lives Matter protesters filled Lafayette Square, near the White House. Mr. Trump demanded to send in the army to eliminate the protesters, but General Milley and other top officials refused. In response, Mr. Trump shouted: You are all losers! according to the extract. Turning to Milley, Trump said, can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or what? write the authors.

After the National Guard and police cleared the square, Gen. Milley briefly joined the president and other aides in crossing the empty park so Mr. Trump could be photographed outside a church on the other side. The authors said General Milley later viewed his decision to join the President as an error in judgment that would haunt him forever, a moment’s drive to Damascus, as he would later say.

A week after that episode, General Milley wrote but never delivered a scathing resignation letter, accusing the president he served of politicizing the military, ruining the international order, failing to value diversity and to embrace the tyranny, dictatorship and extremism that members of the military had sworn to fight against.

I am convinced that you have caused significant and irreparable harm to my country, the general wrote in the letter, which has not been previously disclosed and was published in full by The New Yorker. General Milley wrote that Mr Trump failed to honor those who fought fascism and the Nazis during World War II.

Donald Trump, post-presidential The former president remains a powerful force in Republican politics.

It is now obvious to me that you do not understand this world order, wrote General Milley. You don’t understand what the war was. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I can’t be part of that.

Yet General Milley ultimately decided to stay in office to ensure the military could serve as a bulwark against an increasingly out-of-control president, according to the book’s authors.

I’m just going to fight him, General Milley told his staff, according to an excerpt from The New Yorker. The challenge, he said, was to prevent Trump from doing more damage, while acting in a manner consistent with his obligation to carry out his commander-in-chief’s orders. If they want to court-martial me or put me in jail, go ahead.

In addition to revelations about General Milley, the excerpt from the book reveals new details about Mr. Trump’s interactions with his top military and national security officials and documents the drastic efforts of the most senior former presidents to prevent a national or international crisis in the weeks after he lost his bid for re-election.

In the summer of 2017, the book excerpt reveals, Mr Trump returned from the July 14 parade in Paris and told Mr Kelly he wanted one of his own. But the president said to Mr. Kelly: Listen, I don’t want any injuries in the parade. It doesn’t sound good to me, the authors write.

Kelly couldn’t believe what he was hearing, the clip continues. They are the heroes, he told Trump. In our society there is only one group of people more heroic than them and they are buried in Arlington. Mr. Trump replied: I don’t want it. This does not suit me, according to the authors.

The excerpt highlights how many of the president’s senior aides tried to restore their reputations after the Capitol attack. Like General Milley, who has largely refrained from publicly criticizing Mr. Trump, they are now eager to clarify their disagreements with him by cooperating with book authors and journalists.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who never publicly challenged Mr. Trump’s savage election claims and has rarely criticized him since, has privately dismissed claims of fraud that Mr. Trump and his advisers have embraced.

On the evening of November 9, 2020, after the media called the race for Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Pompeo called General Milley and asked to see him, according to the excerpt. During a conversation at the generals’ kitchen table, Mr. Pompeo was candid about how he felt about the people around the president.

The lunatics took over, Mr. Pompeo told General Milley, according to the authors. Behind the scenes, they write, Mr. Pompeo had quickly accepted that the election was over and refused to promote its cancellation.

He was totally against it, recalled a senior State Department official. Pompeo cynically justified this stark contrast between what he said in public and in private. It was important for him not to get fired at the end too, to be there until the end, the senior official said, according to the excerpt.

The authors detail what they call an extraordinary arrangement in the weeks following the election between Mr. Pompeo and General Milley to hold daily morning phone calls with Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, in the purpose of ensuring that the president does not take dangerous moves.

Pompeo and Milley soon began calling them the land the plane calls, the authors write. Our job is to land this aircraft safely and effect a peaceful power transfer on Jan. 20, Milley told his team. It is our obligation to this nation. There was a problem, however. Both engines are off, the landing gear is stuck. Were in an emergency.

The Jan. 6 hearings on Capitol Hill this summer revealed that a number of the former president’s top aides privately pushed back against his campaign denials, though some declined to do so publicly. Several, including Pat A. Cipollone, the former White House attorney, testified that they tried unsuccessfully to persuade the president that there was no evidence of substantial fraud.

In the excerpt, the authors say General Milley concluded that Mr. Cipollone was a force in trying to keep guardrails around the president. The general also believed Mr. Pompeo was genuinely trying to achieve a peaceful transfer of power, the authors write. But they add that General Milley never knew what to make of Meadows. Was the Chief of Staff trying to land the plane or hijack it?

General Milley is not the only senior official to have considered resigning in response to the president’s actions, the authors write.

The excerpt from the book details private conversations between the president’s national security team as they discussed what to do in case he tried to take action they felt they could not meet. The authors report that General Milley consulted Robert Gates, former Secretary of Defense and former Director of the CIA.

Mr. Gates’ advice was direct, the authors write: Keep the chiefs on board with you and make it clear to the White House that if you go, they all go, so the White House knows it won’t happen. is not just about firing Mark Milley. This is all of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who resigned in response.

The excerpt makes it clear that Mr. Trump didn’t always get the yes-yes he wanted. During an Oval Office exchange, Mr. Trump asked General Paul J. Selva, an Air Force officer and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, what he thought of the desire of presidents to hold a military parade in the nation’s capital on the fourth of July.

General Selvas’ response, which has not been reported before, was blunt and not what the president wanted to hear, according to the authors of the books.

I didn’t grow up in the United States, I actually grew up in Portugal, General Selva said. Portugal was a dictatorship and the parades were meant to show people who had arms. And in this country, we don’t do that. He added, It’s not who we are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/08/us/politics/trump-book-mark-milley.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos